Kaley Cuoco Revealing Bare Breast Since Boob Job

Kaley Cuoco has not been hiding away from displaying her breasts since her boob job. The Big Bang Theory star is one of the few actresses who openly admitted to getting a breast enhancement surgery.

The famous actress even revealed one of her breasts on Snapchat, which quickly went viral. Cuoco, who is perfect at goofing around, showed off one of her boobs in a slipped over white robe.

The actress’ stylist friend Brad Goreski posted the picture by placing a red heart emoticon on her breast to cover it, while he appeared in an old man filter look. The picture quickly went viral and received a lot of media attention.

The 8 Simple Rules movie actress, who had undergone breast implantation surgery while she was 18, has openly supported the idea of plastic surgery. According to Us Magazine, Kaley Cuoco really likes to work on her body. She even follows work-out regime, yoga and special food diet to maintain her assets.

“As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Cuoco further revealed that not only her breasts have gone under the knife. She even got her nose and other stuff fixed in 2016.

“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

In her interview with Cosmo Magazine, Kaley Cuoco wholeheartedly admired her plastic surgery for breast implants.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I love them. I’m super happy. I would do it again in a heart beat.”

Cuoco recently walked down the red carpet during Golden Globes awards wearing Tommy Hilfiger’s gown revealing her entire cleavage. The actress, who is famous for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, even shared her massive cleavage pictures on her Instagram account.

Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes ????????????good job team! @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeupgreenberg @christinesymondshair (and Mr Kc) A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

The 31-year-old actress jokingly flaunted her breasts and was joined by boyfriend Karl Cook. She even teased fans by pointing to her breasts and captioning the picture that read, “Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes.”

She even revealed her cleavage back in October 2015’s Shape magazine’s cover photo shoot. Big Bang Theory star Cuoco proudly donned a white open shirt and white underpants. She said that she loves her body and feels confident about it after years of struggle.

“It took years for me to figure out what my body needs and that what works for my friends doesn’t necessarily work for me,” she said. “I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are dating since March 2016 and are very much in love. The couple is rumored to be getting married soon. Big Bang Theory star never misses a chance to praise Karl. During her Why Him? movie premiere, Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s so cute! [Why him?] Because he’s perfect!”

Cuoco was earlier involved with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki. They dated roughly for the time their characters were dating on the show. After Galecki, Kaley Cuoco remained engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik for one year before calling it quits. She then got engaged to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2013 and got married on December 31, 2013.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting finalized her divorce with Ryan Sweeting in May 2016. The actress has maintained a happy lifestyle with Karl Cook and has been flaunting her breasts since then.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]