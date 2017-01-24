‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Contestant Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers and speculation have been running wild, and Season 21’s villain, Corrine Olympios, seems to be at the heart of many of the rumors. Corrine, who has made enemies with many of the other girls competing for Nick Viall’s heart, has been the center of attention, gossip, and criticism since day one. However, many fans are expecting her to get eliminated in the near future. Although it seems that Corrine won’t last for the long haul, fans could be very wrong about Nick and Corrine’s connection.

Warning: Major Bachelor spoilers below!

According to OK! Magazine, Corrine Olympios has been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, and rumors are running wild that the 24-year-old business woman may have pulled off the ultimate heist, and stolen Nick Viall’s heart. Could Corrine really have won Season 21 of The Bachelor? Olympios has been deemed the bad girl of the season, and the other women are finally beginning to speak out on her sexually aggressive tactics to get Nick’s attention. However, Corrine is on to the fact that the other women are beginning to bad mouth her to Viall, and she’s ready to take them on by acting “fake,” standing up for herself, and of course, stopping at nothing to get all the time she can with Nick.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve, a website known for their mostly accurate spoilers on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, claims that Corrine does make it as far as the final four in Season 21. However, Corrine ends up in fourth place in the battle for Nick’s love. The site also reports that Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi round out the final four, with Raven and Vanessa landing in the top two. Vanessa is the reported winner of the season, but could it be that Reality Steve was wrong all along, and Corrine actually got the ring from Nick? Rumors began to fly when social media personality, Claudia Oshry, known as the “Girl With No Job” on Instagram, posted a photo of herself with Corrine Olympios, and fans noticed the diamond ring on her left hand.

While it could be that Nick Viall and Corrine Olympios do get engaged during The Bachelor Season 21 finale, the ring could also be a publicity stunt. Corrine could be wearing the diamond just to stir up controversy and take away from the rumors that Vanessa Grimaldi is the winner. Corrine has been known to stir up trouble, and this time could be more of the same. In addition, The Bachelor winner isn’t usually allowed to wear the engagement ring while the season is airing in order to protect from spoilers. Fans immediately began to comment their opinions and reveal all the reasons why Corrine Olympios likely wasn’t chosen by Nick Viall to become his fiance during Season 21.

“For anyone wondering, the girl who wins doesn’t get the ring until after the “after the rose” thing or whatever they have once the show has ended. This is most likely a clear sign she didn’t get the ring honestly. The fact that she’s doing this is sort of sad. She is doing this to stir the pot and get a rise out of people who don’t want her to win (so everyone) this is a stunt she’s doing just like everything else she does in the show to try and get attention.”

What are your thoughts on The Bachelor 2017 spoilers? Do you think Corrine Olympios could be the Season 21 winner, and Nick Viall’s current fiance?

