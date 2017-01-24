Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Fire Back At Lamar Odom As He Admits He Wants Khloe Back [Video]

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson appear to be making it pretty clear that Kardashian has no plans to return to former husband Lamar Odom, despite his recent confession that he’s looking to get back together with his ex-wife.

Shortly after Lamar confessed that he was looking to win back his former wife in the wake of their 2016 divorce, Life & Style is reporting that Khloe appeared to send Odom a pretty clear message while cozying up to her basketball player boyfriend on social media.

Khloe took to Snapchat to throw what could be viewed as a pretty serious diss at Lamar following his reconciliation confession, where she could be seen getting seriously close to Tristan as he kisses her on the cheek.

Kardashian fan @KhloeSnapchats uploaded the video to Instagram which shows the couple playing with the deer filter on Snapchat before Thompson then plants a kiss on his girlfriend, after which Khloe responds, “Hello, baby.”

A number of fans were quick to claim that Khloe and Tristan’s sweet Instagram video was actually a diss aimed at Odom, including Instagram fan @wallydolly who commented on the upload that the clip was a diss and a clear “message to Lamar.”

Kardashian than only continued to share sweet videos and pictures from her date night with Tristan, posting images of herself and the basketball star enjoying some wine on the social media site according to Entertainment Tonight, which seemingly let fans know that she had no plans to head back to Lamar after he admitted earlier this month that he wants his ex back.

Khloe has not confirmed if her recent cuddle up with Tristan was her way of sending a cryptic diss to Odom following their 2016 divorce, though Kardashian’s recent Snapchat upload did have some pretty interesting timing when it comes to her fracture relationship with Lamar.

After Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar for the second time last year, before then dating Thompson in September, Odom got seriously candid about his love for Khloe during an appearance on The Doctors earlier this month.

People reported that Lamar Odom didn’t hold back when admitting he wants to to get back together with Khloe Kardashian on the show, telling host Travis Stork when asked what his future plans are that he wants to start dating Kardashian again despite her romance with Tristan Thompson.

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom admitted of his plans to get back together with the reality star prior to her apparent Snapchat diss.

However, it sounds like Kardashian isn’t letting Lamar’s pleas to start dating again slow her down, as source revealed to Life & Style that she’s alleging getting so serious with her new boyfriend that she and Thompson are supposedly already talking babies, just months after filing for divorce from Odom for the second time.

“[Khloe] wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad,” a source told the site of Kardashian’s supposed plans to become a mom in 2017,. “Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby. She’s telling everyone that Tristan’s the one.”

While Khloe has not confirmed reports claiming she’s already looking to have a baby with Thompson, who she was first linked to back in September, People is also reporting that things are most definitely going pretty well for Kardashian and her new man, despite Odom’s recent plea to get back together following their 2016 divorce.

According to People’s Kardashian insider, things are getting increasingly serious between Khloe and Tristan in recent weeks and the youngest of the Kardashian trio has reportedly been spending increasing amounts of time with her boyfriend in Cleveland, Ohio, where he’s based to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloe says things are serious,” a source revealed to the site of how things are heating up with Khloe dating Tristan, adding that Kardashian “spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A.”

Khloe was noticeably absent from the Kardashian family’s Thanksgiving celebrations back in November, as a source revealed that she instead spent the holiday with Thompson in Ohio just weeks before Lamar spoke out about his hopes to reconcile.

“Khloe had her whole family’s blessing to skip Thanksgiving with them this year,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Kardashian being absent from the get together, which was reportedly held at Kylie Jenner’s home.

“It was a last minute decision, she was supposed to be home and then he invited her,” continued the source of Kardashian ditching her famous family members for Thompson, but claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew weren’t upset about Khloe’s decision to spend time with Tristan.

“She did run it by her family first and they all told her not to worry about them, that she should do what makes her happy,” the insider revealed of how the Kardashian family reacted to Khloe’s decision to skip the family Thanksgiving.

“They want to see her living life and moving on,” continued source of why Khloe’s famous family members urged her to stay with Thompson following her divorce from Lamar, revealing that her famous family were “happy for her” to move on after her years of drama with Odom.

Do you think Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were throwing a serious diss at Lamar Odom on Snapchat?

