‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Surprises Devon, Lily Scores A Big Gig, And Reed Has A Shocker For Victoria

Where are things headed on Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless? Spoilers indicate that the focus will be on action related to Victoria and Reed, Lily and Cane, as well as Devon and Hilary, so everybody will be left hanging for a day yet on where things stand with Dylan. Devon tossed Hilary out of their penthouse, but she returned to talk to him, and Reed is shaking things up in his return to Genoa City. Lily was called in to help Brash & Sassy with a photo shoot and there’s a big offer on the way for her during the January 24 show.

The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Billy and Jill will be at Brash & Sassy and they’ll talk about Jill’s parenting when Billy was younger. They’ll also talk about Victoria a bit as well as a contract for Lily to do more modeling. Lily will talk with Cane about the Devon situation and she’ll mention how much fun she had modeling again.

Soon Cane and Lily are beckoned to Brash & Sassy by Jill and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Jill will throw out an offer to have Lily become the face of the company. She accepts and she heads off with Billy and Victoria to discuss details, and Jill realizes that Cane isn’t entirely thrilled by this decision. Later, Lily picks up on the same thing with her husband and Cane will indicate that he just was unhappy that he wasn’t involved in the decision-making. He adds that he doesn’t want to have to share her with everybody else and that’ll lead to a racy interlude between the two.

The last that viewers had seen of Hilary, she had shown up at the penthouse and Young and Restless spoilers detail that she will tell Devon that she’ll do whatever he needs her to do to ensure that she’s out of his life. While Devon will be wary of Hilary’s offer, assuming that she’s playing him, she insists that she’s being sincere. He will try to write her a check, but Hil will hand over her credit cards and jewelry and insist that she wants him to be healthy and happy, even if it’s without her.

Devon will leave the penthouse, telling Hilary to take what she wants, and she’ll cry as she packs. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Chelsea will stop by and encourage Hil to fight for her marriage, and she’ll open up about moving on with life after Adam. As Hilary packs, Devon will be at the Club having a drink and Jill will run into him. He’ll talk about how disappointed Katherine would surely be in him, but Jill encourages him and tries to help him feel better.

Victoria will need Reed to watch over Katie and Johnny after the babysitter is called away, but Young and Restless spoilers note that he’ll end up calling a girl from school to stop over. The two will start making out on the couch and Victoria and Billy will walk in and see them. This leads to a major lecture from Victoria after the girl leaves, and Reed will throw a shocker out to her by saying that he’s ready for sex and Billy filled him in on everything he needs to know.

As for Dylan, he’s been out of contact with Paul, Christine, and Kevin other than an audio file that was sent regarding the meeting at the pier. Paul is on his way to Miami and there’s more action on this front coming on Wednesday’s show. Paul will be desperate to figure out where Dylan is while Sharon will be wracked with guilt over the phone call she made that may have put her husband in grave danger.

Soap Central teases that Dylan will find himself in a very difficult position later this week and there’s a shocker on the way for Paul. The Young and the Restless spoilers have previously detailed that Steve Burton will wrap up his time in the role of Dylan this month and many suspect that things will be left rather open-ended as the actor departs.

Will Lily’s new modeling gig lead to troubles in her marriage to Cane? How will Victoria handle Reed’s teen angst and his closeness to Billy? Is Hilary being genuine in walking away from Devon or is this all a scheme to get him back? The Young and the Restless spoilers share that there are juicy moments on the way and viewers will be anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]