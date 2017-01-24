Women’s March Organizer Linda Sansour Supports ISIS, Advocate Of Female-Oppressive Sharia Law, Alt-Right Social Media Claims

Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour is apparently a supporter of the radical Islamic terror group ISIS (ISIL, IS, Islamic State), as a photo has surfaced on social media which shows Sansour flashing the “ISIS sign,” which is when the hand is in a fist while the index finger is pointing up as the pointer looks at the camera. The last time the public was exposed to this pro-ISIS gesture was after a young man shot up Fort Lauderdale Airport earlier this month.

As you can see in the above Twitter post, the picture published by the media of Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter Esteban Santiago, who, according to the Sun Sentinel frequented pro-ISIS chat rooms before deciding to commit mass murder, shows he is making a gesture identical to that of ISIS militants. It’s also plain to see that Santiago is wearing camouflaged “militant garb” in the photo as well.

As it turns out, there is a photo of Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour making that exact same sign with her hand. She is not wearing camouflage clothing, but she is wearing a colorful version of the traditional female hijab, which, according to the Quran, represents modesty of the female sex.

As the significance to Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour promoting a terror group such as ISIS is obvious, as Americans are number one of their kill list, there is added magnitude to the insinuation yielded from this picture. Islamic terrorists follow a strict Islamic ideology very similar to sharia law, of which some aspects are nothing short of oppressive to women. Add to that the fact that Sansour is an admitted advocate of sharia law, and one might wonder why Linda organized a pro women’s rights event to begin with, as her religious beliefs severely contradict the promotional nature of the Women’s March.

What is going on here and are people actually falling for Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour’s support and commitment to female empowerment?

The answer to the latter is yes. People are falling for it. They’re not just falling for it either, they’re promoting her highly contradictory dual message of having sharia law in a county of which women are seen as equal to men in the eyes of both the government and society.

According to Counter Jihad, there are at least eight reasons why sharia law would not work in an equality-driven and enforced society.

Part of a verse from the Quran, the Islamic holy book, says, “Men are the managers of the affairs of women for that God has preferred in bounty one of them over another, and for that they have expended of their property.”

American women and females living the Western way of life are protected by the law in ways some aspects of sharia does not allow. For instance, husbands are allowed to beat their wives if certain criteria are met, such as failure to comply, or even suspected failure to comply, to the husbands’ wishes.

Sharia law is partly based on the Quran, which dictates that in a court of law, the testimony a woman gives is taken as half of the importance of a man. Furthermore, when a parent dies, their daughter is entitled to only half the amount of money in an inheritance, for no other reason than because when she was conceived her father’s sperm contained an X chromosome instead of a Y chromosome, the latter of which would have resulted in a boy.

In addition to the Quran, Muslim fundamentalists also rely on the Islamic prophet Muhammad’s teachings, called aḥadīth.

“Muhammad states that the majority of the dwellers of hellfire are women, that women curse frequently and are ungrateful to their husbands, and, famously, that women are ‘deficient in intelligence and religion.'”

Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour, as a promoter of sharia, must know that these set of Islamic laws seemingly permit grown men to wed and have sexual relations with young girls who’ve not yet reached puberty. Disturbingly enough, evidence for this reality is not very difficult to find.

The reason child marriages are a women’s issue is because they most often involve a young, pre-pubescent female tying the knot with a male old enough to be the child’s father.

Linda Sansour has to know how incompatible sharia law is to women’s rights, not to mention how its values compare to those of the United States Constitution. But it seems as if those who follow Linda and believe in her message, if they truly are feminists, are grossly ignorant of the truth regarding Sansour and sharia law.

Is Women’s March organizer Linda Sansour really showing the ISIS signal in that picture, or is this just a big misunderstanding? If it wasn’t for her admitted advocacy of sharia law, perhaps it’d be easier for people to believe she wasn’t signifying her allegiance to ISIS, because Islamic terrorism is radical in nature, many believe sharia to be just as extreme.

Who is Linda Sansour and what are her motivations within the feminist movement and America?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]