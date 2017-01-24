Tom Brady Talks His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady is opening up about his friendship with President Donald Trump, and says he doesn’t know why it is such a big deal.

Just one day after the NFL quarterback led his team, the New England Patriots, to another Super Bowl, he made his weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Kirk and Callahan Show, and discussed his friendship with Trump. According to CNN, while at his pre-inaugural dinner, Trump said Brady had called him to congratulate him for winning the election a day before the presidential inauguration.

When asked to confirm the phone call, Brady said: “I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call. But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

As for where Tom Brady stands with Donald Trump, and their on-going communication, he says he just wants everything to remain positive, which is hard with all the negativity surrounding the new president.

“I’m a pretty positive person, so I don’t want to create any distractions for our team and so forth,” Brady said. “I just try and stay positive and actually this world could use a little more positivity. Everything’s not great in this world and everything is not great in life. But if you try and take a positive approach … I try to do that. I try to do that in practice. I try to do that with my team. I try to do that with my family. That’s how I go about life. I don’t like negativity. I don’t like a lot of confrontation. Those things don’t make me feel very good. I wouldn’t be a good talk show host.”

In his personal life, Brady says he doesn’t have anything to complain about. He says he’s blessed to have a family that loves and supports him, and his life is overall very good.

“I wouldn’t even tell you what those things would be,” Tom said. “There’s nothing for me to complain about. I don’t have any complaints. I’m a human being like every other person. I have family, and the same things that every family goes through. Life is good and it’s very precious. You have different things in life that keeps things in perspective of how precious life is, things that happen with your family and your friends. I’m very blessed to have support and love and to do what I love to do, and for that I’m very grateful.”

Brady has been linked as a supporter of Donald Trump since September 2015 when a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in Brady’s locker At the time, according to The Mashup, Brady said it “would be great” if Trump were in the Oval Office.

According to NBC Sports, Tom Brady is the quarterback for the New England Patriots who will be playing in the Super Bowl LI. He is currently tied with Broncos and Bills defensive lineman Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played, but will have the record to himself soon. Brady is also tied with former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana for winning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award three times.

