‘Prison Break’ 2017 Season 5 Premiere Preview: What to Expect From The New Season

Fox announced last week that fans of their hit drama Prison Break won’t have all that long to wait for the new season, which is set to premiere on April 4. The series was last on our screens in 2009, when it concluded and was said never to return. However, it was confirmed last year that Prison Break would return for a limited revival in 2017. We may have a release date for that new season, but here’s what to expect from the 2017 revival of Prison Break.

Which cast members are returning for Prison Break Season 5?

The original Prison Break was largely well loved for its characters and according to Digital Spy, most of those characters will be returning in April’s reboot. The first cast members confirmed for the new season were Wentworth Miller, who played Michael Scofield in the original series and Dominic Purcell who played his on-screen brother Lincoln Burrows. Of course, there was a good deal of concern from fans around how Miller’s character would be integrated in the new season, considering he died in the season finale back in 2009. However, producers have promised a reasonable explanation in the new season premiere.

Shortly after Miller and Purcell were confirmed by Fox, Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Sara Tancredi in the series, confirmed that she too would be making a return. However, scheduling issues did threaten to jeopardize all three of the show’s main cast members being able to return in the new season, with Miller, Purcell, and Callies all having other commitments.

As to be expected, a stream of other cast members from the original series have also signed onto the reboot in the time since. Amaury Nolasco shared a picture of himself with the other original cast members, confirming the return of his character Fernando Sucre. Rockmond Dunbar and Robert Knepper later confirmed that they’d also be reprising their roles as Benjamin ‘C-Note’ Franklin and Theodore ‘T-Bag’ Bagwell respectively. The final member of the original cast to confirm that he’d be invited back for the new season was Paul Adelstein, who played Paul Kellerman.

That being said, according to the Express, one original cast member not returning for the aforementioned reboot is William Fichtner, who played Alexander Mahone. Whilst confirming the return of his own character, Robert Knepper revealed that the series’ creator Paul Scheuring didn’t know where else to take the troubled Mahone.

What will Prison Break Season 5 be about?

As aforementioned, the original Prison Break series was concluded in 2009. With that in mind, Fox has confirmed that Prison Break Season 5 will feature a “self-contained storyline”. It’s safe to assume that the Prison Break reboot will take place several years following the events of Season 4 with its own completely new storyline. That being said, as aforementioned, the new season will still need to deal with the issue of the show’s main protagonist, Michael Scofield being dead.

Sarah Wayne Callies, who will play Sara Tancredi in the upcoming reboot provided a brief idea of the show’s direction in 2017, saying “When clues surface suggesting that Michael may be alive, Sara teams with Lincoln to engineer the series’ biggest escape ever.” That synopsis was further confirmed when Fox released the first teaser trailer for the reboot last year, with T-Bag breaking the news to Lincoln that his brother “might just be alive”.

Prison Break will return for a limited reboot on Fox on April 4, starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

