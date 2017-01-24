Is Selena Gomez Finally Ready To Release A New Album? DJ Jax Jones Teases Collaboration

Is Selena Gomez on the verge of releasing a new album?

Following news of her upcoming collaboration with Paulina Rubio, DJ Jax Jones has released a sneak peek at one of her new songs. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the new song will be featured on a new album from the 24-year-old.

“This is real, and you were right here all along,” Selena Gomez sings in the Instagram clip, according to a report by Hollywood Life on January 23.

According to the report, DJ Jax Jones’ social media post came a short time after a fan asked, “Where’s the song w/ selena? It’s been over a year.”

Selena Gomez’s collaboration with DJ Jax Jones has reportedly been in the works for quite a while. According to the report, Gomez has also been working on a number of other songs. As a past report by Ultimate Music revealed, Selena Gomez has reportedly been seen working with producers Ross Golan (who was behind “Same Old Love” and Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman”), Albin Nedler, Rami Yacoub, Leland, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, BloodPop, TEK, and Matt Peters. She’s also reportedly been working with Jonas Jeberg and the Futuristics, who are responsible for Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello’s “Bad Things”.

In addition to the ongoing reports regarding Selena Gomez’s new album, Hollywood Life revealed that there have been several photos taken of her in the studio.

While Selena Gomez hasn’t confirmed any specific plans for a new album since reportedly leaving rehab at the end of last year, a source in December told Hollywood Life that she was “eager to get back to work both on her music and acting career.” The insider also added that Gomez has a lot of material for new songs following her alleged stint in a Tennessee rehab.

Selena Gomez announced she was dealing with personal issues last summer as she attempted to complete her “Revival World Tour.”

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in a statement last August. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer is reportedly dating The Weeknd and considering joining him on his upcoming tour.

“[Selena Gomez] said she was planning on doing something special for him on his birthday and that they had discussed going to Europe together. That she was maybe going to join him on tour. She didn’t say whether or not she would be performing,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on January 21.

The Weeknd’s tour will kick off on February 17 in Stockholm, Sweden, and one day before, The Weeknd will be celebrating his 27th birthday.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed mum on their rumored romance. However, during an outing earlier this month, they appeared to confirm they were dating during an outing in Santa Monica, California, during which Gomez was seen kissing her fellow singer in a series of photos.

