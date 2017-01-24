Gavin Rossdale ‘Regrets’ The Cheating Scandal That Ended His Marriage To Gwen Stefani, Admits He Didn’t Want Divorce

Gavin Rossdale parted ways with Gwen Stefani in 2015, but he still thinks highly of his ex-wife. In an interview with People, Rossdale opened up about his divorce and admitted that he never wanted to split with the No Doubt alum.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… but here we are,” he shared. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Stefani divorced Rossdale following a cheating scandal their children’s nanny. Rossdale regrets his actions that led to the breakup but realizes that he can’t undo the past. “I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he stated. “You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

Rossdale continued: “We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

One of the more positive aspects of their marriage are their three boys – Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2). Despite the affair, Us Magazine reports that Rossdale and Stefani remain on amicable terms and are working together to raise the kids.

“The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Stefani moved on quickly after the divorce and started dating country star Blake Shelton. According to Hello Magazine, Gavin Rossdale had a tough time watching his ex-wife’s romance unfold in the media, especially when it was his turn to watch the kids.

“For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That’s what I’ll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It’s all a bit of a blur,” he stated. “It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.”

Stefani wholeheartedly agrees. Just last month, the singer opened up about the split and admitted that she thought she was a “failure” in the wake of the divorce.

“I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way,” Stefani revealed.

“The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success. I had to work really hard at marriage, all the time, like everybody, but ours was extra hard, when you add that we’re from different countries, both of us being in music, and celebrity. [Marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at.”

Rossdale, meanwhile, isn’t ready to dive back into the dating world just yet. “I’ve so much going on, that’s not a factor right now,” he said. “[The kids] want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text.”

Instead, E! News is reporting that the Bush frontman landed a spot on The Voice in the U.K. Stefani is also slated to return to the American version of The Voice and congratulated Rossdale on getting the position.

“What’s weird is that for the last year and nine months, I have always adapted to The Voice in the U.S. and submitted [my] schedule [to Gwen],” he shared.

“So the irony of all ironies is that she wrote to me and said: ‘Congratulations on getting The Voice, you must be so excited,’ and I said: ‘Thank you so much. I’m mainly stressed about the schedule with the boys. Thank you in advance for [your] rough schedule.'”

