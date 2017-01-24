Are Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating? Her Brother Oliver Reacts To The Rumor

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are rumored to be dating, but what is her brother, Oliver, saying? His response to the report is pretty surprising.

While some may have anticipated an outright denial from Oliver, he has instead joked about his sister’s rumored live-in romance with the 53-year-old actor with a hilarious post on Instagram. Along with a photo of the latest issue of Star magazine, which suggests Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are now living together, Oliver spoke of their “serious” relationship.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as sh*t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!!” Oliver wrote to his fans and followers days ago.

The brother of Kate Hudson went on to claim that Brad Pitt was already calling him “brother” and suggested his behavior had actually driven a wedge between him and his real brother, Wyatt, who was no longer speaking to him.

“[Brad Pitt] insists my kids call him ‘Uncle B’ and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for Amber Alert,” he continued.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson were first linked to one another at the end of last year, just weeks after Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, parted ways. However, throughout the ongoing rumors, both Pitt and Hudson have remained silent. As for Oliver, he’s made it a point to address all sorts of rumors, including reports suggesting Pitt is a marijuana user, in his elaborate Instagram post.

“My mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt,'” Oliver wrote.

“Anyway not going well.. so [Brad Pitt].. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you.. Oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..”

As fans may recall, TMZ claimed Angelina Jolie had become fed up with Brad Pitt’s alleged consumption of weed prior to their split. The outlet also suggested Pitt may have been drinking — and suffering from an anger problem.

Following Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie in September, a report claimed the actor had gotten physical with his oldest son, Maddox, during a plane ride from France to Los Angeles, which briefly stopped in Minnesota. However, after a couple of investigations continued for several weeks, authorities failed to file any charges against him. Instead, reports claimed there was no evidence of abuse.

Earlier this month, ahead of Brad Pitt’s appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, a source claimed Pitt wasn’t yet ready to date and felt he had been too badly burned by his former partner.

“[Brad Pitt] isn’t dating—he’s been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Plus, he doesn’t want to provide Angelina [Jolie] with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it’s just going to get worse before it gets any better.”

In addition to his ties to Kate Hudson, who attended a Golden Globe Awards after party but was not seen with Pitt, the actor has been linked to actress Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard and Selena Gomez.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]