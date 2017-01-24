‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host And Ace Sportscaster Erin Andrews Battled Cancer Secretly

Erin Andrews has revealed that she secretly battled cancer in 2016.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host, speaking to Us Weekly, confirmed that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer last September and went under the knife to remove the disease. The 38-year-old kept it from her colleagues at work, and only her family members and close friends knew about it. Erin disclosed that she was in a meeting with her colleagues ahead of the Giants week 3 game against the Redskins when she got a call confirming she had cancer after a routine check-up.

However, the sportscaster underwent treatment throughout the football season and did not miss a single game. Her father, Steve Andrews, made it known that he feared the worst when he heard that his daughter had cancer and prayed to God to take him and not her.

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews reveals that she battled cervical cancer during NFL season. https://t.co/qJ1GLJOsGd — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2017

“When you hear the word cancer, you fear the worst. When it’s your child, you think to yourself, you think, God, take me, not her.”

Andrews said she did not allow cancer bog her down. According to her, she told her oncologist that she did not want to miss the Super Bowl as she was wheeled into the operating room at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in October.

Two days after she was operated on, the former co-host of College GameDay on ESPN was back in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to do a feature on Packers star Jordy Nelson. The 38-year-old with the benefit of hindsight revealed that it was not what the doctor ordered, arguing that sports was her only escape as she battled cervical cancer.

Not even Erin Andrews' #DWTS costars knew about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. https://t.co/ymeBz68HWl — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 24, 2017

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that.”

In November, Erin Andrews returned to Los Angeles for another round of surgery. She was told two weeks later by her doctor that she was cancer-free. Her father recalled the good news on November 17, 2016. The emotional dad said he simply wept when he fully assimilated how close his daughter had come to death and was saved.

“I gazed out the window and quietly wept. Such an incredible weight had been lifted off her shoulders. I try not to think about what happened to her too much. But when I do, and I consider the enormity of what Erin has endured. I’ll often just sit down and cry.”

The cancer scare came within months after Erin was awarded $55 million after she sued a Nashville hotel for not protecting her from a man who secretly filmed her naked and posted the videos on the internet. Andrews, who was working with ESPN when the videos were recorded, revealed that she felt terrible after finding out that naked images of her have been circulated on the web. The sportscaster blamed the hotel for not informing her that the man, Michael David Barrett, had asked if she was lodging at the hotel and wanted a room right next to her.

“This could’ve been stopped. The Nashville Marriott could’ve just called me and said, ‘We’re putting this man that requested to be next to you, is this O.K.?’ And I would’ve called the cops and we would’ve gotten him. I’m so angry. I’m so mad.”

Erin Andrews settles stalker lawsuit with hotel https://t.co/6MiiySgDse — Cappy (@capseyes_cappy) April 27, 2016

Michael David Barrett had pleaded guilty and served over two years in prison. The Illinois man admitted to secretly filming other women, revealing that he used a hacksaw to tweak Andrews’s hotel rooms in Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville to record her and put the footage online in 2009. The Dancing with the Stars co-host had sued the companies that managed the hotel for $75 million, but ended up settling for $55 million. Erin had cited invasion of privacy and negligence leading to emotional distress for the lawsuit, according to the New York Times.

“This happens every day of my life. Either I get a tweet, or somebody makes a comment in the paper or somebody sends me a still of the video to my Twitter, or somebody screams at me in the stands. And I’m right back to this.”

[Featured Image by David Goldman/AP Images]