‘Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Release Date: When Can We See It?

Today we just learned the title of Star Wars Episode VIII, and as expected, much speculation has been generated among fans as to what The Last Jedi really means, specifically how it relates to Rey and Luke Skywalker. Fans are also wondering why the iconic logo is presented in bold red letters.

Even more so, the title reveal has made fans salivating over the trailer release, and much has been speculated on around this point, what with the SuperBowl taking place in just two weeks and the Star Wars Celebration happening in April.

While one can argue that it’s too premature to expect a trailer release considering that Star Wars8 won’t hit cinemas until December, it also bears noting that the first teaser for The Force Awakens was released well over a year before the movie’s official cinema release (November 28, 2014).

Jack Sheperd of The Independent has an interesting theory on why the Star Wars 8 trailer is a little delayed, and it involves the franchise’s highly-successful stand-alone film, Rogue One, which surprisingly exceeded $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

According to Kathleen Kennedy, CEO of Lucasfilm, future Star Wars projects depended a lot on Rogue One‘s success, which is why they chose to give it a lot of “breathing room.” In that vein, one can arrive at the conclusion that the company decided to delay the trailer for Star Wars 8 just so that it won’t steal Rogue One’s thunder. That said, Kennedy, while promoting Rogue One in England, did reveal that we won’t see anything about the Last Jedi until near spring.

The #HanSolo movie will shoot in Feb and we'll see some #StarWarsEpisodeVIII stuff towards Spring says Lucasfllm President Kathleen Kennedy pic.twitter.com/dMkgXfdFz9 — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) December 15, 2016

From a marketing standpoint, it makes total sense to withhold Star Wars 8’s trailer release until the SuperBowl. After all, the mega sports event has been proven time and again to be successful at promoting movies in the past. Case in point: Disney and Lucasfilm released the trailer for Star Wars: Force Awakens on Monday Night Football in October 2015 before they released it on the YouTube channel. Everyone knows that decision paid off big time. So why not use the same formula for Star Wars 8?

But then again, there’s also the much-anticipated Star Wars Celebration to be held in Boston in April this year, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody if Lucasfilm and Disney decide to withhold the trailer release for The Last Jedi until then.

That said, we’re excited to see what’s in store for Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will hit cinemas on December 15. And fans have another Star Wars stand-alone movie to look forward to, as the Han Solo movie will begin shooting in February 2017, as previously reported by Screen Rant.

Woody Harrelson Will Be Playing Garris Shrike In The Upcoming Han Solo' Movie. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/0rPJCpHFrl — Film_Facts' ???? (@talkiefacts) January 23, 2017

As for what fans can expect from Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, what we have for now are mere speculations. But one thing’s for sure, the film will pick up from where The Force Awakens left off, in which we saw Daisy Ridley’s Rey finally meeting Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker face to face.

The upcoming Star Wars film will continue the story of the Resistance’s battle against the First Order. Actors John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson and Andy Serkis are expected to reprise their roles in the film.

Disney has confirmed that General Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, has an even bigger role to play in Episode 8, and that all of her scenes had been completed before her tragic death in December.

As everyone already knows by now, Star Wars 8 will focus on Rey’s apprenticeship under Luke Skywalker. With that in mind, fans are speculating that the film’s title, The Last Jedi, could be referring to the both of them, since the plural form of “Jedi” is still “Jedi.” But then again, the title could be referring to either of them, and that can generate many other angles for discussion.

How excited are you to see the Star Wars 8 trailer? Do you think we’ll see the first footage during the SuperBowl in a few weeks?

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]