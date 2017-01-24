Rihanna Accuses Jennifer Lopez Of Being ‘So Desperate For Attention’ & Orchestrating Drake ‘Media Scam,’ Source Claims

Rihanna allegedly still isn’t holding back when it comes to telling the world how she really feels about ex-boyfriend Drake supposedly dating her seemingly now former friend Jennifer Lopez.

According to reports, after a whole lot of reported drama between Rihanna and her former boyfriend following their October breakup, sources are now claiming that the “Love On The Brain” singer has been telling friends that she believes Drake’s widely reported new romance is a supposedly a publicity stunt orchestrated by Jennifer and her camp.

That’s according to a new report by Stock News USA, who’s claiming that sources connected to Rihanna alleged that she’s been referring to Drake and Jennifer dating as being a “media scam” organized by Lopez.

“Rihanna is spreading the rumor that Jennifer and Drake are involved in a ‘media scam,'” the insider alleged, adding that Rihanna has supposedly told friends that she believes “that [Lopez] is so desperate for attention that she planned an entire ‘masquerade.'”

Rihanna has not confirmed the report, though she certainly hasn’t been shy when it comes to making her feelings about Drake known on social media ever since he appeared to move on from their romance with Lopez last month.

Refinery29 confirmed in December that Rihanna opted to click the unfollow button for Lopez on Instagram after JLo uploaded a sweet photo of herself lying in Drake’s lap as the rumoured couple donned matching robes, while Rihanna then allegedly left a pretty scathing comment about the rapper on the social media site just weeks later.

According to AllHipHop.com, Rihanna replied to a post from a friend that read “Your #MCM be knocking over girls in the VIP to stand next to rappers” with what many Rihanna fans alleged to be a diss at Drake and his love of athletes, supposedly replying to the post “and athletes” with a crying emoji.

In Touchy Weekly also recently reported that Rihanna was “very hurt” by Drake and Jennifer supposedly dating, authentically or for publicity, as she and the “Ain’t Your Mama” used to be such good friends.

The site’s Rihanna insider event went on to allege that the singer slammed Lopez as “desperate” and a “traitor” for appearing to date Drake just weeks after she and the rapper split in October.

But while Rihanna has not confirmed her apparent numerous disses aimed at Drake and Jennifer, this also isn’t the first time Jennifer and Drake dating has been accused of being a carefully planned publicity stunt.

The publicity stunt rumors hit fever pitch just last week after Jennifer Lopez confirmed, just days before Rihanna allegedly called out the couple’s romance as a “media scam,” that she and Drake had been working on new music together.

“[Drake] just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight when asked about dating the “Hotline Bling” rapper prior to Rihanna’s latest diss. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

Page Six first alleged that the Lopez and Drake were dating for publicity just weeks after his and Rihanna’s breakup, claiming before Jennifer confirmed that she and Drake has teamed up for a duet that the twosome were supposedly only together to drum up publicity for the song.

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together,” a source claimed of Jennifer and Drake’s supposed romance, just weeks before Rihanna allegedly branded their dating a “media scam.”

“If Jennifer and Drake were really dating,” continued the insider prior to Rihanna’s diss, “they’d be way more private about it.”

As for Rihanna’s alleged accusations claiming that Lopez supposedly orchestrated what Stock News USA referred to as a “media scam” by dating Drake, Jennifer has not spoken out about the “fake” romance accusations though she has been accused of using her love life as a publicity stunt in the past.

TMZ reported in 2015 that Jennifer may have allegedly have pretended to split with then boyfriend Casper Smart to spark rumors she was dating her The Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman.

According to an insider who claimed that Jennifer and Casper never actually split, Lopez allegedly claimed to have called it quits with the dancer because she supposedly “felt creating a buzz that she was hooking up with co-star Ryan would help sell tickets.”

