‘Hillary’s America’ Director Dinesh D’Souza Attacks The Razzies After Being Nominated For Five Awards

Right-wing political commentator Dinesh D’Souza may not have received the reception he was looking for with the release of his latest movie, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. The movie, which was released during the presidential election campaign last year, has been nominated for five Golden Raspberry awards, or Razzies as they’re more commonly known. However, the Razzies aren’t a traditional movie commendation, in the sense that they’re designed to acknowledge the worst releases of a particular year, instead of the best.

According to USA Today, the movie’s co-director and star Dinesh D’Souza has hit out at the awards, calling the nominations his movie has received “petty revenge” for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s loss to Republican Donald Trump in November. That being said, D’Souza confirmed that he was actually pleased with the nominations, saying “I think the normal expected reaction would be one of dismay and embarrassment at being nominated as the worst film. But for me, I’m actually quite honored.”

However, he still maintained his line that the movie has only received attention at the Razzies because of Clinton’s loss in November. Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party has been nominated for Worst Picture ahead of the February awards, going head to head with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zoolander No. 2 amongst others. Meanwhile, according to NBC News, Dinesh D’Souza himself has been nominated for Worst Actor, along with Robert De Niro for Dirty Grandpa and Ben Affleck for Batman v Superman.

Both D’Souza and Bruce Schooley have been nominated for worst director, whilst Becky Turner who plays Hillary Clinton in the movie has been nominated for worst actress, despite not speaking a word in the movie. That being said, D’Souza admitted that he hadn’t actually heard of the awards until he was forwarded an email revealing the nominations.

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party was first released in July 2016, based on the book of the same name by Dinesh D’Souza. Whilst the movie wasn’t very well received by critics, being lambasted as a partisan attempt to tarnish the Democratic candidate, it did perform relatively well at the box office. In fact, it managed to cement itself in the top 10 movies following its release in January and raked in $13 million in theaters, despite having a relatively low budget.

The movie’s success at the box office is largely attributed to Hillary Clinton’s opponent, now President Donald Trump. Not long after the movie’s release, Trump urged his supporters to see it, which many evidently did.

D’Souza himself was also keen to praise his own performance in the movie as “masterful,” saying “‘I’m playing myself. It’s really hard to believe another actor could have done a better job at playing me. It would funny if someone told me that Brad Pitt could do a better Dinesh than Dinesh.” At the same time, he confirmed that he plans to attend the ceremony on February 25, saying “If they have a really nice ceremony, I might be willing to show up and collect my award. As long as they let me give a speech. And it will take them another year to recover from the speech.”

Exactly what effect D’Souza’s movie, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party had on the 2016 presidential election will never fully be known. However, Clinton did ultimately lose to her Republican opponent Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]