Selena Gomez Isn’t Worried About What Justin Bieber Thinks Of Her New Romance

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have history together, but when it comes to her new romance with The Weeknd, Gomez isn’t letting Bieber’s thoughts distract her mind.

Earlier this month, a series of kissing photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hit the web and after an outing with Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber seemingly reacted to the news by dissing The Weeknd’s music as “wack.” As for Gomez’s thoughts on his reaction, a source claims the 24-year-old singer is convinced that Bieber only wants what he cannot have.

“[Selena Gomez] is well aware that Justin wants what he doesn’t have,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 23. “But as far as she is concerned, he’s missed the bus one too many times.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are known to spend time together frequently, but for the past several months, they haven’t been seen at all and Gomez has seemingly moved on.

Selena Gomez announced last August that she would be taking some time off to address her mental health struggles, which included depression, anxiety and panic attacks. In a statement to People magazine, she opened up about her struggles and claimed they were one of the many symptoms of lupus.

In the months that followed, Selena Gomez reportedly spent time at a treatment center outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where she was seen spotted with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and her grandparents. Although Gomez never confirmed that she had checked into rehab, Us Weekly claimed she was seeking help at a quiet and private facility in the area.

Following her reported exit from the rehab center, Selena Gomez made her highly anticipated comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she accepted the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock. During her speech, Selena Gomez again failed to confirm where she had been during her career hiatus but noted that she had let herself down and was feeling “broken.” She also said that if anyone else was feeling broken, they do not have to stay that way.

Weeks later, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen kissing one another as they left Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where they reportedly enjoyed a romantic dinner date. In photos of their night out, Selena Gomez was seen kissing her rumored new boyfriend on the cheek and lips as she walked with her arms wrapped around his neck.

After the photos were shared, Justin Bieber ignored one comment about their romance before suggesting the singer’s music was “wack.” Although the comment was certainly a major diss from the 22-year-old, The Weeknd has stayed mum and opted against fighting back.

“[The Weeknd’s] music speaks for itself. He doesn’t need Justin’s approval for anything,” a source explained to Hollywood Life. “He really doesn’t want to be in a love triangle and doesn’t want any drama or hate coming from Justin. He likes [Selena Gomez] — he’s completely into her, and like he’s moved on from Bella [Hadid], she’s moved on from Justin. The Weeknd didn’t appreciate the diss, but he’s going to let it slide this time. But if Justin has any sense, he’d just go away and leave him and Selena alone!”

As for Selena Gomez’s reaction, the singer was reportedly happy to see her former boyfriend act out and possibly express his jealous over their alleged romance.

“[Selena Gomez] loves the fact that her ex is jealous,” a third source revealed to Hollywood Life. “She knows Justin doesn’t really think The Weeknd’s music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin’s diss or anything else derogatory he has to say.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]