Rita Ora Almost Suffers A Nip Slip While Showing Off Her Ample Cleavage

Rita Ora almost became the victim of a wardrobe as she showed off her ample cleavage in a Snapchat video in which she was clad in a risky outfit.

Rita Ora has been a brand ambassador for the lingerie brand Tezenis and she has been using her brand campaign as an opportunity to post loads of social media photos while flaunting her well-endowed chest. The latest social media share was a Snapchat video in which she was clad in a bikini that barely managed to contain her breasts.

#RitaOra took time out from shooting lingerie to give lucky fans a glimpse of what's to comehttps://t.co/h2OSkWYsoO pic.twitter.com/hHIskgSn6E — Express Pictures (@Express_Pics) January 24, 2017

Rita Ora ‘s boob galore on social media

Rita treated her Snapchat fans to a teaser of what they should expect to see in the upcoming collection from the Italian brand. The Snapchat video featured the blonde bombshell dressed in a blue lingerie with a bit of white underneath. The bra barely managed to do a proper job as the singer’s breasts threatened to pop out. Rita Ora only barely managed to keep her nipples from popping out.

Rita Ora’s Snapchat video was a tease for her latest shoot

Rita also posted the Snapchat video as part of promotional content for the Italian lingerie brand. However, she seemed to be doing a good job and the video definitely created a lot of anticipation towards seeing more of her curves once the photos are published. The 26-year-old also made sure that she shared close ups of her boobs so that she could keep her fans excited. She also had a blue towel on her shoulders.

The video also shows her going to work while accompanied by her cute puppy to keep her on her toes. The dog comfortably traveled in her handbag and was clad in a small pink jacket. The artist later changed into a different outfit, this time multi-colored lingerie which she showed off in a selfie which she also shared on Snapchat. The selfie featured her tantalizing cleavage once again as well as her spectacular curves.

Rita has always had positive remarks about the Italian lingerie brand especially coz of its unconventional nature. The former X Factor judge officially became an ambassador for the brand in 2016.

“I immediately loved the Tezenis team’s energy, their emphasis on fashion trends, the free-spirited creations, and the young age of the people I worked with, plus unmistakable Italian style,” Ora stated.

She further added that the main reason behind her teaming up with Tezenis was because she had a great relationship with the brand. The 26 –year-old beauty is currently working on a capsule collection for the Italian lingerie firm and she claims that she was inspired by their music and partying culture.

???? A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:13am PST

The former X Factor judge shared a few more teaser photos of her shoot on Instagram. She has been working hard to keep her fans updated which is good considering that she recently achieved 11 million Instagram followers.

“The buxom singer is keen to strip off, often, for her content on that platform too,” stated Unreality tv.

The beautiful star has also amassed a lot of success over the past few years courtesy of her music career. Her part at X Factor propelled her even further and she was recently selected as America’s Net Top Model‘s new host. She has also been presented with numerous other opportunities especially from modeling agencies. She is therefore in high demand and has had to turn down some of those offers because her hands are full. Rita’s shoot for Tezenis has also given her a chance to have fun not forgetting the occasional almost nip slip as she shows off her assets for the cameras.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]