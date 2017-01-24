Iggy Azalea’s Boyfriend LJay Currie Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her Almost Naked Derrière

Australian rapper and X Factor judge, Izzy Azalea has been spotted of the coast of Mexico making out with her rumored to be new boyfriend LJay Currie, who had a hard time taking his hands of her nearly naked derrière. The Ozzie rapper was photographed making out with the up and coming music producer while on holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this past Sunday.

The two were seen together in a passionate embrace not long after the blonde hottie split from her brief romantic stint with her most recent ex, American hip-hop artist French Montana.

Little is known about the young millennial who has worked with artists such as Chris Brown and has also released a track called “Roll With Me,” alongside Lil Caine and Gemaine back in 2015. The two were pictured getting up close and personal, sharing a long smooch and hosing each other off on the deck of their hired luxury yacht. A source telling US Weekly that the couple had flown in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday.

“They have been all over each other with major PDA (public displays of affection). They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.”

The four-time Grammy nominated Iggy was caught soaking her new beau with a hose, having a playful time, and forming an intimate bond. Neither of the two love birds have made their romance social media public, producer LJay did however, post a shirtless pic of himself tagged in Cabo San Lucas.

Fun In The Sun

It was not long after that the blonde beauty left her new man standing alone on deck as she decided to take a playful jet ski ride with the birthday boy and man of the hour, Lil Doe aka Chuckie Bones. The “Team” hitmaker also took some time out of her loving with Currie to hit the paddleboard with her good friend Jeremy Hamilton. The Aussie superstar did take some time to enlighten her 24.3 million fans as to her trip, posting birthday wishes for Chuckie on her Instagram account.

Happy Birthday ???? @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now…. aghhhhh! A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

The Australian beauty wore a rather bright red push-up bikini and matching Brazilian bottoms to show off her surgically enhanced 5-foot, 10-inch figure, crediting her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, for her fabulous nose and breasts in a post from November last year.

The Aussie hottie has kept a relatively low profile since splitting with her ex-fiancé, LA Laker’s star Nick Young, but she has been in the spotlight following routine critiques of the Australian version of the series X Factor. It is unclear as to where the 26-year-old’s female friends were as pics revealed that she was joined in Mexico by an entourage of all-male members.

New picture of Iggy with friends in Mexico. ???? pic.twitter.com/rvRvfTPrFn — IGGY AZALEA SOURCE (@IggySource) January 23, 2017

Heartbreak Hotel

It was way back in June of last year that the blonde recording artist and her LA Laker basketball star fiancé split, and since then it seems that the bombshell has had no shortage of male enquirers. LJay Currie is now the third man for the Aussie after her split form the NBA star. She has previously been linked to a romantic relationship with rapper French Montana as early as September last year but has since moved away from that old flame.

Iggy took to social media last June to lambaste her ex Nick in a series of tweets designed to name and shame the Laker’s player after he was busted for infidelity.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage.”

Ms. Azalea has recently been putting in the hours in the recording studio working on her second album, Digital Distortion, with The Rascals and will be featuring a mystery female vocalist, rumored to be Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane. Iggy is excited about the album’s launch and is looking forward to the release of the album’s single in January.

