‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World – Death or Kiss’ Visual Novel Shop-Exclusive Bonuses Include Several Ram And Rem Pin-Ups

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss, a highly anticipated visual novel, loosely based on popular Japanese anime Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu is fast approaching its release date in Japan. While the developers of the game are trying to pacify impatient fans with some information through teasers and videos, several shops and sellers are promising interesting in-store goodies when customers buy the game that’s developed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita).

Shops are coming up with interesting bundles for Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss. Along with several pin-up posters, tapestries, and bromides, shopkeepers are offering DVDs of the immensely popular Japanese anime.

Kohshin Electric, a large store in Japan recently added another item to the growing list of bonuses. The store is offering a towel featuring Anastasia Hoshin. Moreover, select buyers in Geo stores will also get a mini illustration featuring Ram. According to local buyers, more than a dozen stores are advertising similar promotional merchandise. Animate, a popular store stocking games, anime and manga comics, will bundle a Ram pass case and Rem coin purse. Meanwhile, AmiAmi is attracting buyers interested in purchasing Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss with Rem/Ram keychain set for regular orders and a fancy Rem/Ram figure display for limited-edition orders.

Following the eCommerce platforms’ lead, brick-and-mortar stores are offering their own bundles. Imagine Hakuyo, a large bookstore located in Yokkaichi, Japan, is offering a double-sided cloth poster. Buyers who are in the store for the PS Vita release of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss will get a cloth poster featuring Rem, and those buying the PS4 edition will get the poster of Ram.

Other stores that have announced unique promotional items include Enterking, COMG!, and Theta Shop. They are offering a Rem QUO Card. Meanwhile Chara-Ani has a KG-size bromide of Ram, while a bromide of Emilia is being bundled by Futaba Books. Those who are interested in laying their hands on a bromide of both twins need to head over to Gamers. Takarajima will be offering an L-version bromide of Emilia. A mouse pad featuring the beautiful Anastasia is being offered by Neo Wing.

As expected, all promotional items are believed to be available in extremely limited quantities, and buyers interested in grabbing these bonuses will have to hurry because they will be given on “First Come First Serve” basis.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, the game is loosely based on author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka’s Re:ZERO light novel series. However, the developers have drawn a singular aspect from the anime about Sabaru’s painfully repetitive death and rebirth. The makers have developed an entirely new storyline which is based on an anime called Another Episode with the Candidates for Next Ruler.

The visual novel is expected to be released on March 23 in Japan. The standard edition of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss will be available for 8,100 yen, while a limited edition of the game has been priced at 11,340 yen. The creators haven’t confirmed if the visual novel will be available for other gaming consoles besides Sony’s PS4 and PS Vita.

[Featured Image by MF Bunko J/’Re:ZERO‘/White Fox]