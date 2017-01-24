Tyga Takes A Lesson From Kylie Jenner As He Models For Magazine

It’s a side of Tyga that fans don’t get to see very often: his modeling side.

The 27-year-old rapper appeared in a photoshoot for The Fall magazine as he proved to the world he is more than just Vans shoes and diamond necklaces. The magazine shared a look at Tyga’s photoshoot as it refers to the rapper as a “recording artist in California.”

A quick look at one of our feature shoots, @helenachristensen photographed recording artist @kinggoldchains in California. Check out the full spread in our launch issue in the U.K. now and US soon! A photo posted by WE ARE THE FALL (@thefallmag) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:11am PST

The magazine also gave its followers a behind-the-scenes look at Tyga’s shoot 11 weeks ago, meaning he’s been holding onto these images for just the right time. Apparently Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend has the privilege of appearing the magazine’s first issue of the year, according to its Instagram post.

“It doesn’t get much cooler than photographer @helenachristensen shooting @kinggoldchains Tyga in a Chevrolet Chevelle ’67 for Issue 1.”

Tyga first shared one of the images earlier this past week as he tagged The Fall mag in the image. It features him sitting on a hotel bed with his hand in the air and eyes closed. He’s wearing slacks, a black button-down, and a diamond necklace more inline with his style. The photo received over 175,000 likes as Tyga’s fans expressed their support for his project.

Some Instagram users left comments such as “nice” and “love your shirt,” but others left jokes as they referenced his raised hand.

“Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George”

“When your half-asleep in class..but still raise your hand to look like your participating”

But the image was just one of many shared by Tyga as he gave his followers a sneak peek at the magazine shoot. He included one image that resembles the logo of Jenner’s dripping lips for her cosmetics line. Perhaps Tyga has a hidden message for his girlfriend?

He simply captioned the intriguing photo with “I see it all,” however, his followers had plenty of other suggestions.

I see it all A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

It seems as though Tyga’s fans didn’t have too many nice things to say about the photos, but that didn’t stop him from posting more.

“You see what they want you to see”

“trying too hard :/”

“Look so sad why?”

Some commenters even referenced Kylie as they commented on Tyga’s post.

“Waiting for Kylie like….”

The most popular photo from the shoot was a closeup of Tyga sitting with his hands to his face as he looks deep in thought. With over 187,000 likes, it was by far the most well-received image from the shoot. One of his followers summed up the image collection in their comment as they stated it was a “fantastic” job by the photographer.

“Fantastic photoshoot!! @kinggoldchains the photographer definitely brung (sic) out your best qualities and the picture clarity is phenomenonal (sic). Very photogenic”

Tyga has also made headlines recently after posting a photo of Kylie to his Instagram as the couple vacationed in Mexico. Us Weekly reported on the somewhat racy image as Tyga could be seen with his hands on Jenner’s bodacious backside.

“He was ready for that jelly! Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a barely there bikini during a pool day in Punta Mita, Mexico, on Tuesday, January 3, and her beau, Tyga, couldn’t help himself from grabbing the teen Lip Kit queen’s shapely behind.”

Kylie and Tyga vacationed in Mexico at the start of the new year, but it seems the rapper has also been busy with his own schedule despite what fans may think. It seems anytime Tyga makes news, it’s because he’s spotted with the 19-year-old Jenner, but he’s proving to be after his own career as he shares the new photoshoot images with fans.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]