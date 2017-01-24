Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Rumors: Is An On-Screen Engagement Coming On ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice, and this couple has been going strong. On the upcoming season of the show, Blake and Gwen will both be back together, which of course, could mean huge ratings for the show. You can see their obvious on-screen chemistry together. Radar Online shared the details about what is allegedly going on this season on The Voice and what the producers are hoping will happen between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

It turns out that, according to a source, they really want Blake Shelton to propose on the upcoming season of the show. The source said, “Bosses are really, really pushing for this. They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.” There have been rumors that they are engaged, but if so, Gwen isn’t rocking a big ring on her finger just yet. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are both divorced and free to get married again.

So much fun presenting to this talented dude tonight! Congrats @blakeshelton ????????❤️ I've been a fan of yours for a while! pic.twitter.com/4i1h0FCi4L — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 19, 2017

An insider shared saying, “They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots.” When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton show off the PDA, it does help increase the ratings for the show. The viewers love the fact that they flirt with each other and show off their relationship. The source then went on to explain more about what the producers are hoping for this season.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past. And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

People shared that Blake Shelton recently did a big concert and Gwen Stefani actually showed up to surprise the fans and join him on stage. On Saturday, Blake was performing at Crash My Playa — Luke Bryan’s music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Blake did a performance of his song Footloose, and during this song, Gwen Stefani came on stage to help him out. After that, she sang the No Doubt song Hella Good for the crowd. Blake Shelton knew what a great experience it was for everyone and said, “Holy! That’s Gwen Stefani for real. That’s gonna cost Luke. We are in overtime so we can do whatever the hell we want.” It sounds like the two had a nice time while down there for the performance, going out to dinner and even hanging out on the beach.

It turns out that Luke Bryan has joined Blake Shelton for the upcoming season of The Voice and will be helping him out. Everyone can’t wait to see how Luke does on sharing his two cents with the contestants and giving them advice on how they could win the show.

Are you surprised to hear that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani allegedly got a big bonus for this upcoming season of The Voice? Do you feel like Blake Shelton should propose to her on the show? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss The Voice when it returns to NBC. It is going to be a great season watching to see how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton interact and if he actually does decide to propose to her on a live show.

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]