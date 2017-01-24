Bella Hadid Bares Her Boobs In Sheer Dress At Christian Dior Party

Bella Hadid seems to enjoy baring her boobs— nipples and all— as she continues to shock fans with her scandalous choice of attire.

The 20-year-old model is currently in Paris for Fashion Week and has been spotted wearing another racy outfit at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Masked Ball. Bella is seen sporting a light-blue—and completely sheer— Dior gown that does little to hide her modesty.

However, she’s not the only one wearing the design as she poses with fashion designer and blogger Chiara Ferragni. Chiara sports the same gown, but in a nude color with stickers covering her nipples. While Bella is no stranger to freeing the nipple, fans may be a bit surprised to see her posing with rapper ASAP Rocky at the Paris party— boobs and all.

Of course, Rocky’s most likely there with rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, but that only makes it more awkward as Bella’s chest is on full display. At one point, Bella puts her arms around both ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg as she poses between the two rappers. Once again the main focus of the NSFW image is Hadid’s exposed breasts.

Bella is also photographed with BFF Kendall, who wears a sheer black gown that isn’t nearly as revealing.

Jenner rocks a pair of sunglasses and seriously red lips as she attends the party with her pals. At one point, Bella holds a champagne glass as she points at the camera with an intense look on her face. One can only guess what is implied by the gesture, but perhaps she’s sending a shout-out to a certain ex-boyfriend as she poses with rappers and shows off her figure.

In fact, one Instagram user posted the image of Bella, Rocky, and Ferg with a caption that implies the model is enjoying single life.

“Asap Ferg and Asap Rocky hanging out with now single Bella Hadid. Do you guys see what I see?”

While it may take fans by surprise to see Bella showing off so much skin, it’s far from her first time doing so. She posed for a racy shoot with Paper magazine in December as she once again went topless. Us Weekly covered Bella’s headline-making photoshoot as fans were in awe of the young model.

“Ooh la la! On the heels of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week debut, Bella Hadid sat down with — and stripped down for — Paper magazine, going topless for more than one of the Winter 2016 issue’s NSFW (but stunning) photos.”

The photos include Hadid wearing a sheer skirt as a dress and posing in nothing but an open blazer that got caught on her nipple piercing. As one could imagine, the photos are quite racy. Bella was also seen sporting revealing looks in Paris this week as she and Kendall made their way around the city.

People reported on the racy looks, saying it seems Kendall and Bella brought every sheer shirt they own with them to Paris.

“…Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are making a serious case for the totally sheer shirt in Paris right now.”

The site went on to add the friends joined designer Riccardo Tisci for dinner after they walked in the Givenchy show, prompting yet more headlines as Bella and Kendall posed for a seductive photo with Tisci.

“After walking at Givenchy’s combine menswear and couture show in Paris, the two models joined the brand’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci, for dinner.”

The designer is seen faking a kiss with Bella, who is clad in a sheer top, while Kendall pretends to sleep on his lap. However, Tisci used a heart emoji to cover Hadid’s exposed breast in this instance, which is more than we can say for her Dior party look.

