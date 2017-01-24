Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kanye West’s Condition

Kim Kardashian’s divorce rumors have been going around for months now, following Kim’s violent Paris robbery in October, and Kanye West’s reported mental breakdown and hospitalization back in November. Now, a source close to the Kardashians sheds some light on Kanye’s efforts to please Kim Kardashian, while her mother, Kris Jenner, talks about Kanye’s current condition and his role as a husband and a father.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, after reportedly paying more than $300,000 just to hire the venue. Two years later, in December 2016, US Weekly reported Kim Kardashian’s divorce was a possibility, with Kim allegedly distancing herself from her husband.

Two events might have contributed to the condition of Kim and Kanye’s relationship – first came Kim’s robbery back in October 2016. Several armed robbers confronted Kim in her Paris hotel room while only in her bathrobe and managed to steal her engagement ring and jewelry, all valued at several million dollars.

A month after the robbery, Kanye West was committed to UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, due to “temporary psychosis.” He was released nine days later on November 30, 2016, and has been receiving outpatient treatment following his hospitalization.

In light of the Kim Kardashian divorce rumors and Kanye West’s condition, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, spoke on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, and opened up about Kanye’s hardships.

“I think Kanye was just terribly exhausted and having a hard time with that, but again that’s a process. “He’s a busy man, he never stopped, he’s always traveling. But the side of him that we all know is someone that is an amazing human being and such a kind person.”

Kris also spoke about Kim Kardashian’s robbery, and how it affected the family. Seventeen arrests were recently made in connection with the robbery and several suspects were formally charged.

“The whole thing has been very grueling and draining”, Kris Jenner said, “But it’s behind us, we’re moving forward.”

Kim Kardashian’s possible divorce was also addressed by an insider from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV show, according to People. The source claims Kanye is doing his best to please Kim and will take an active part in the reality show’s filming alongside Kim.

“Kanye realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her. He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

The E! reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is now one of the longest running reality TV shows, debuting back in 2007. Season 13 of the show is set to return in March and is expected to feature Kim Kardashian’s first-hand recollection of her dramatic heist. The trailer for the upcoming season shows Kim in tears as she tells her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about the robbery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 trailer also teases an in-depth look at Kim and Kanye’s relationship as a crying Kim talks about her husband.

“I think he really needs me and I have to get home.”

According to another source who spoke to People, the couple don’t seem to be planning a divorce at this point, are working on their relationship, and are hopeful about their future together.

Kanye West’s mental condition was undoubtedly connected to the Kim Kardashian divorce rumors. In the middle of all this are Kim and Kanye’s two children, Saint West and North West. Despite everything that’s happened so far, the kids’ grandmother, Kris Jenner, describes Kanye as a good father.

“He’s such a great dad,” she said on her radio interview. “I watch him with his babies and it’s so wonderful to see how he is with his family.”

Is it time to put the Kim Kardashian divorce rumors to rest? Only time will tell as Kim and Kanye do their best to sustain their relationship.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]