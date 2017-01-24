Taylor Swift Twitter Post On Women’s March Becomes Hot Topic Online: Here’s Why

Taylor Swift Twitter fans are torn between praising and criticizing the songstress as the issue boils down to whether or not she really is a feminist even though she did not attend the Women’s March.

Over the weekend, millions of women from all walks of life took to the streets to join the Women’s March and support those who are against Donald Trump and his unjust treatment of women. With such a huge event going on, it goes without saying that a lot of celebrities joined the parade.

In fact, the Washington Post listed down American stars Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Amy Poehler, and Lena Dunham among others as well as Madonna and Alicia Keys as some of the prominent Hollywood figures that appeared during the event.

With that in mind, fans seem to be expecting pop singer and youth icon Taylor Swift to be among the group. But the songstress was nowhere to be seen during the event, leaving many to wonder whether or not she supports the cause.

While some may think she doesn’t have anything to say, Taylor Swift indeed supported the cause and expressed it via a post on Twitter.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

Unfortunately, Twitter users—particularly Swift’s fans—believe that the Tweet was a bit late and has somehow lost its meaning with PopCrush describing it as “too little, too late.”

According to the outlet, many are not convinced that Swift is a feminist—a detail she has repeatedly touted in the past—and believe that the singer actually subscribes to “white feminism” or the self-interest preservation version of the actual thing.

Proof of this is the reaction of Taylor Swift Twitter followers that basically ranged from “chagrined” to “utterly outraged.”

@taylorswift13 you got a bad leg or something? Why didn't you March? — Effie (@MetallicKaty) January 21, 2017

@BAHjournalist but she really should have done more, march? Maybe say something during the election? — Andrew Curry (@andrewcurryla) January 22, 2017

@taylorswift13 This is gross opportunism. Be better. — Chris Rollins (@chrisrollins_) January 22, 2017

Some even emphasized their belief that Taylor Swift is secretly a Trump supporter and has no business supporting the Women’s March because of this.

#TaylorSwift is part of that 53% of white women that voted for Trump. #NotMyPresidentTrump #WomensMarch — lacelou (@LaceyluvLacey) January 23, 2017

Others simply blamed her for not acting on her belief about important issues that could have altered the result of major events like Donald Trump’s victory.

@taylorswift13 then why didn't you say anything during the presidential campaign when we could've made it so that this didn't have to happen — Rachel (@ladyofthelorde) January 21, 2017

Of course, there are still those who support her and come to her defense as the debate heats up online.

@ladyofthelorde taylor doesn't speak: gets hate

taylor speaks: gets hate

give the girl a fucking break — megan (@megan_sagar) January 21, 2017

So what if #TaylorSwift or any other "celeb" didn't attend the #WomensMarch She's entitled to voice/not voice her opinion anyway she wants! — cathy k (@CathyCeekay) January 23, 2017

#TaylorSwift #womensmarch U don't need to attend march you are example of a woman that made it. Keep doing what you're doing. No h8 women! — Bill Whitman (@wcwhitman) January 23, 2017

I'm not a #TaylorSwift fan but just cause she wasn't at the #WomensMarch doesn't mean she's not a feminist or doesn't support the cause smh — Greg Nisall (@gregnisall) January 23, 2017

But what’s all the fuss about? The Washington Post believes that there are two obvious elements in the criticisms thrown at the award-winning singer.

First, she remained silent during the presidential campaign and only posted about it online via Instagram on the actual day of the Election.

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE ???????? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:01am PST

Second is the fact that she has used feminism has the biggest selling point of her albums and songs that define her “as a feminist who encourages women to stick together.”

Speaking of the first issue, the outlet explained that Taylor Swift has become quite a huge influence for women from all walks of life worldwide and has an exceptionally high acceptance rate for young people, something which people tend to see as power.

Having such power but not using it is a blunder, at least in the opinion of some, which gives people enough reason to hate that person who has power.

Of course, these people tend to forget that Taylor Swift—Twitter-famous as she is—is not required to act on such power since she is not a political figure and has the same rights and responsibilities as any regular citizen.

In fact, her actions and words actually prove that she had been consistent over the years about this matter—case on point is her interview with TIME Magazine back in 2012.

“I don’t talk about politics because it might influence other people. And I don’t think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for.”

Meanwhile, the matter of the second element about the entire Taylor Swift Twitter backlash revolves around taking advantage of the “feminist” label goes a bit overboard with people throwing hate at the singer so lightly.

Of course, it is their right to express their opinion and the celebrities to speak about controversial issues are aware of the risk of doing so in social media which may be why Taylor Swift hasn’t spoken up about the hate Tweets she’s getting.

Stay tuned for more Taylor Swift Twitter news and tell us what you think about his article in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]