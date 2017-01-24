‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Rumors: Is Nick Viall Still With His Final Pick? [Spoilers]

Nick Viall is trying to find love as The Bachelor 2017. So far, it looks like Nick has several women that could end up being the one for him. Of course, everyone wants spoilers and wants to know who Nick Viall picks and if he stays with the girl. In Touch Weekly shared rumors about how things are going with Nick and his final girl.

A source shared that Nick Viall’s final pick is not happy at all about how things are going with them now. The source shared the details about what is going on.

“During filming, Nick was really sweet and charming toward her. But watching back each episode, the winner is realizing more and more that Nick is a fraud. She finds his behavior to be completely inappropriate and she feels betrayed.”

Of course, whoever Nick Viall picks this season is now watching him kiss the other girls and even flirt with them. It hasn’t got to the point where she will see the other overnight dates, but more than likely she has discussed with Nick what happened while he was on the show. The insider went on to share that the winner doesn’t like what she is seeing and said, “Watching Nick on the show with the other women has been really hard. She isn’t sure anymore if he’s ready to settle down.”

We really just spent most of the date eating orange slices #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/aDbYrOma9U — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 24, 2017

An insider shared back in November that some of the women were considering leaving the show during filming. At the time, the source said “He’s always expressing [to the women] that sex is important to him. It comes off as sleazy!” At this point, it is obvious Nick still has a lot of girls that are sticking around and interested in him.

Reality Steve actually shared spoilers and about who Nick Viall picks and if they are still together. If you do not want to know who wins The Bachelor 2017, then stop reading now because huge spoilers are ahead. Steve has only been wrong a few seasons, so it is very easy to assume that he is probably right this time around.

According to Steve, the final two women are Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. His spoilers say that Nick will end up picking Vanessa in the end and that the two are engaged. It sounds like things go great for them as the show ends, but now they are living life outside of the show and have to see if they can make their relationship work or not. Reality Steve hasn’t shared yet that they have split, but he did reveal his thoughts on it lasting. Here is what he had to say.

“Will they last? Probably not. Despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career. No different than any other lead. He’s been taking acting classes in LA for a while now, so if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to LA for this to work. Sorry, but Nick is not moving to Canada. Nor is he moving back to Chicago.”

Only time will tell if Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi can make it work, but so far it sounds like they are together. If she really is having second thoughts, it may take her a bit to decide which way to go with that and if she should stay with him or not.

Do you think that Nick Viall will end up staying engaged to his final pick? Do you feel like she knew what was getting into and doesn’t have a right to be upset? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image By Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]