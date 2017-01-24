Bella Hadid And Riccardo Tisci Look As If They Are About To Kiss As Kendall Jenner Naps On Riccardo’s Chest

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner appeared in a sexy photo along designer Riccardo Tisci but the highlight of the photo was that it appeared that Hadid and Tisci were about to smooch.

Hadid posed for the photo with her leg hanging over the designer and they appeared to be puckering up for a kiss. The photo clearly showcases what seems to be a compromising situation that will surely get Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, feeling jealous even though he recently moved on and is now dating Selena Gomez. Jenner, on the other hand, seemed to be snoozing as she lay her head on Tisci’s chest.

A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

The photo oozed style courtesy of the choice of attire by the two ladies

Both Bella and Kendall appeared to be dressed in sheer outfits. Bella’s outfit was particularly controversial because the see-through outfit gave a glimpse at her boobs. She clearly was not wearing a bra underneath but luckily the photo was censored with a heart emoji. Bella also rocked a pair of white thigh-high boots to add some contrast to her black sheer outfit. She also had a black jacket which she had removed halfway down her sleeves. Kylie also had a cropped out sweater with long sleeves but most of her sheer outfit on her back was exposed.

The big question about Bella and Riccardo

The photo has led to a lot of questions especially whether Bella and Riccardo have a romance going on. It clearly shows the two as they were about to kiss though it is not clear whether they actually kissed or not. It might just have been a publicity stunt but then again Bella recently broke things off with The Weeknd, meaning she is most likely in the dating market.

Tisci posted the snap on his Instagram account on Sunday and also included an interesting caption to go along with it.

The three looked as if they were having a great time though Kendall seems to have taken the moment to catch up on some sleep. It is not clear whether they were lounging at a night club or whether it was a house party since the photo did not reveal much but the former is most likely.

Bella and Kendall traveled to Paris for work, likely they were scheduled to model for Givenchy’s fall and winter line, courtesy of Paris Fashion Week. The two were also seen separately doing a tour of the city during the weekend. Hadid opted to visit The Louvre and she was spotted on the streets of Paris while clad in a short mini skirt that allowed her to show off her sexy long legs. She also wore a cropped black sweater and a pair of dark-gray ankle boots. She also rocked beautiful brunette locks flowing past her shoulders. Kendall was not present during Bella’s day escapade.

The two models traveled together from New York to Paris so that they could attend the Givenchy Fall/Winter line event since they also happen to be besties. They were also spotted walking the runway on Friday where Kendall featured a Victorian Monochrome dress, while Hadid rocked a feathered black dress. They later decided to go out after the event.

“On their night out, the girls hung out with Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci,” Elite Daily reported.

It is not clear whether Bella and Tisci are dating though it will probably not take long for the juicy details to come out since they are now on the paparazzi’s radar, especially after the intense snap in which they appeared to be going in for a kiss.

[Featured Image by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images]