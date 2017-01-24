Pacman Jones Arrest Video Released, And It’s Not For The Easily Offended

After his controversial arrest earlier this month, Cincinnati Bengals NFL player Adam Pacman Jones had a few choice words for his arresting officers, and now we get to see what went down. The video of Pacman’s arrest has been released by TMZ Sports, and shows the NFL star cussing and wishing death upon his arresting officers. He was arrested on January 3 this year, regarding an incident that took place at a Hyatt Hotel in Cincinnati, allegedly between Pacman and a hotel security officer. The video shows Jones shouting obscenities towards his arresting officers, telling them to ‘s**k his d**k’, and wishing that they die the next day.

It was reported that when Cincinnati Police arrived at the hotel, Jones was drunk and allegedly resisted arrest. Once placed inside the squad car, Jones began cursing out the officers, calling one officer a ‘b**ch a** n***a‘. The irate Jones, when asked what he was being arrested for, was informed that he was being charged with two misdemeanors, including resisting arrest and head-butting an officer. Jones was arrested at the Millennium Hotel for allegedly pushing a security guard and poking him in the eye.

Just got arrested for protecting myself, I will not let this break me or change what I have work so hard for …. — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) June 10, 2013

After the release of the video by TMZ, Jones’ attorneys released a statement to ESPN‘s Josina Anderson, expressing his remorse for his unacceptable conduct, and showing his sympathy for the daily hardships that police officers experience.

“Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.”

Once A Bad Boy…

This is not the first time the troubled NFL has been at the center of attention for his violent and uncalled for behavior. Back in 2007, Adam Pacman Jones was suspended for the entire season due to an extended list of infractions, which culminated in a brawl in Las Vegas that left a man paralyzed. Jones claims that on the night of his January arrest, that he was not the only guilty party.

Between his cursing and fatal remarks, Jones alleged that he was not the only guilty party at the Millennium Hotel, the officer telling Jones that that was the first he had heard of it. The 33-year-old Jones continued to lament the officers, threatening their jobs and the livelihoods of the men, wishing that they died the next day.

“Did you ask me what happened? No, the f**k you didn’t. So what about him hitting me? What’d you say about that, buddy?” “You gonna be out of a job tomorrow. You dead a** wrong.”

Walk Of Shame

After his release from jail the following day, Jones’ attorneys released a statement revealing remedial steps that Jones will be following in hopes to curve any future misbehavior. The statement ensured that Jones would be committed to the process of counseling and anger management, and stated that he will not be commenting on the legal proceedings in any capacity. The steps have been taken to ensure this type of incident is prevented from happening again in the future.

The NFL franchise, the Cincinnati Bengals, similarly released a statement to Cox Media Group, apologizing to the club’s fans while expressing their disappointment in the cornerback’s behavior.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

The 33-year-old Jones has started in all of this seasons 16 games, in his seventh season with the Bengals, and is reported that the cornerback is due to receive a base salary of $6.3 million for next season. It is speculated however that the Bengals bad boy’s package with the Club may be in jeopardy after his arrest and accompanying video release.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]