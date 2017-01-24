WWE News: WWE Has Finalized John Cena’s Plans For ‘Wrestlemania 33,’ Won’t Face The Undertaker

WWE officials have finally decided what John Cena will be doing and who he will be facing at Wrestlemania 33. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe will have to wait until the WWE Royal Rumble to know exactly what those plans will be. Until recently, the WWE Universe thought it was written in stone that John Cena would win his historic 16th WWE Championship from AJ Styles at the PPV, but that is no longer said to be the case.

It was reported over the weekend that AJ Styles will likely be walking out of San Antonio on Sunday holding the WWE Championship still on his shoulder. It seems WWE officials don’t want to give John Cena the title so quickly. If Cena fails to capture the title at the WWE Royal Rumble, the assumption is he’ll then walk out of Orlando with the championship. Of course, WWE has proven many assumptions to be wrong recently.

The WWE Universe believed that John Cena vs. The Undertaker would finally come to fruition this year on the grandest stage of them all. Originally, their match was the plan, but Vince McMahon made the decision to cancel the bout because it didn’t fit his vision for Wrestlemania 33. Now, WWE fans have been scratching their respective heads trying to figure out what the powers that be have planned for John Cena heading into Wrestlemania season.

According to a recent report, John Cena’s plans for Wrestlemania 33 have been finalized by WWE officials, and there is a solid plan in place heading into the World title match at the WWE Royal Rumble. Win, lose or draw, the result of Cena vs. Styles at the PPV will lead directly into what the powers that be have planned for John Cena at Wrestlemania. The only information we know for sure is he won’t be facing The Undertaker, but we already knew that.

WWE has worked hard to promote the Royal Rumble match with The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and many other top WWE Superstars. However, they’ve been shying away from the fact that the loser of the WWE Universal or WWE title matches could enter the Royal Rumble later in the night. That means even if John Cena fails to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles for whatever reason, he may still win the Royal Rumble match.

Of course, that would give John Cena the right to challenge for the WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 33, which is a situation he would win 99 out of 100 times. The most likely result is John Cena will walk out of Orlando tied with Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in wrestling history, regardless of how WWE officials choose to get him there over the next couple of months.

Since Shane McMahon officially announced the WWE title would be defended inside the Elimination Chamber in February, there is a lot of speculation about who will be the WWE Champion for SmackDown heading into Wrestlemania 33. There is no guarantee that AJ Styles will retain the title all the way through the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. In fact, the odds of WWE booking Cena vs. Styles again for Wrestlemania are low.

For instance, it’s been reported that Samoa Joe will be heading to SmackDown after he makes his debut in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. John Cena facing Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania for the WWE title has been rumored consistently over the past few weeks. The only thing the WWE Universe can do for the next six days is to speculate about WWE’s plans for the WWE Royal Rumble, but we can expect big things from John Cena.

[Featured Image by WWE]