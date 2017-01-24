‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: NBC Trades Dena Higley For Ron Carlivati As New Head Writer – Good News For ‘DOOL’?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week are already circulating online as NBC decides to fire Dena Higley and hire Ron Carlivati as the new leader of the writing team for the show.

DOOL continues to make headlines as the last surviving NBC daytime drama series with latest reports point to a new writing head for the show while Days Of Our Lives spoilers emerge.

According to Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital veteran Ron Carlivati will replace Dena Higley as Days Of Our Lives is bombarded with rumors of possible cancellation in 2018. The report revealed that Carlivati will be taking over the show as the head writer “effective immediately.”

On the other hand, Ryan Quan and Emmy award-winner Sheri Anderson Thomas, Higley’s co-writers will both stay with the team but will serve as Creative Consultants instead.

Carlivati’s resume is a sight to behold as it includes writing for the popular series General Hospital as well as extended runs for One Life to Live aired on ABC where his team earned the Daytime Emmy in 2008, per TV Line.

In the same report, TV Line revealed a portion of the DOOL production team’s statement about Carlivati’s addition to the crew.

“We look forward to the fresh and compelling stories these changes will bring to Salem.”

Based on a report from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Calivati’s inclusion in the DOOL writing team is good news for the show’s future, noting the fact that GH writer made sure that the show won’t suffer the same fate as One Life to Live.

The outlet also explained how Carlivati’s “bold writing style” will be the savior of Days Of Our Lives, adding that what the writer lacks in knowledge about the show will be remedied by the inclusion of previous DOOL staff members like Quan and Thomas as creative consultants.

Because of this, Celeb Dirty Laundry is positive that this will definitely be a good thing for the show in the long run as there remains no final decision as to its renewal for 2018 amid rumors that a Megyn Kelly talk show will be taking over its timeslot.

During the past weeks leading to 2017, readers of Days Of Our Lives spoilers have somehow dropped as TV Series Finale pegs the show’s ratings to be at an average of 0.61 covering the age bracket between 18 and 49 years old while bringing in an average total audience of 2.276 million viewers.

With these numbers in mind, the outlet revealed that the show lost a lot of viewers compared to last year’s statistics for the same period by about 11.30 percent in the demographic and by 4.42 percent in terms of total audience size.

The outlet also noted that changes in writer heads have not done the show any good in the past, pointing out that Dena Higley and Josh Griffith’s entrance only provided the show with “a dreary 50th anniversary storyline.”

Furthermore, Days Of Our Lives spoilers alone will showcase what TV Series Finale described as a storyline stagnation.

“Story-wise, there have been problems,” the outlet noted.

“The serial killer arc took out a legacy character, Will Horton (Guy Wilson), who was half of the drama’s first same-sex couple. The return and subsequent death of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), was poorly paced and disheartening.”

The report also pointed out the bad effects of degrading characters such as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) in order to cover-up the fact that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was guilty of killing Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo).

Of course, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the past weeks revealed that Stefano wasn’t really dead, making the show even more confusing to say the least.

Stay tuned for more news about Days Of Our Lives spoilers and let us know what you think about this article in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Writers Guild Of America]