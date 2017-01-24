‘Bachelor’ Rumors Reveal Nick Viall Allegedly Got A Girl From Show Pregnant: Is This True? [Rumor]

There are always rumors running wild about The Bachelor and Nick Viall is dealing with a big one right now. Heavy shared that there is a big rumor that Nick actually got one of the final girls pregnant, but it isn’t the girl that he picks in the end. This would make for some huge drama if it was actually true. When Nick was on Andi Dorfman’s season of the show, he made sure that everyone knew that they had sex in the fantasy suite, even though she didn’t pick him in the end. It wouldn’t be shocking that Nick would do the same.

Nick Viall isn’t shy about sex. He admitted to having a one-night stand with Liz at Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding. He actually sent her home pretty early on, and Reality Steve shares that Nick has had sex with several various girls within the franchise. Most of the time, the final three get a fantasy suite date, and you can only assume what goes on behind closed doors without cameras there. Here is what Steve said about it.

“Every season I get the proverbial, ‘So does the Bachelor sleep with all three girls’ question, and every season my answer is the same: ‘It differs every season.’ Some Bachelors have slept with all three [overnight dates]. Some have slept with two. Some have slept with one. And some have slept with none. This season, in case you didn’t know, Nick Viall is the ‘Bachelor.’ After the revelation reported here earlier this season that Nick slept with contestant Elizabeth Sandoz … that now brings his total of women from the franchise he’s slept with to 7 … If I wanted you to know, I’d tell you. Just know the number is 7, and that’s only the ones that I know, which means there’s a good chance there’s probably more.”

The newest rumor is that Nick Viall slept with more than one girl this season and that one of them ended up pregnant. The rumor also says that it wasn’t the girl who he picks in the end. Of course, if this is true, that is not going to go over well at all. Gossip Cop actually says that there is no truth to this rumor about Nick Viall at all, though. They explained how someone that says they are an insider shared this news but doesn’t really have anything to back it up at all.

It is being revealed that Nick doesn’t even know about this pregnancy. It would be pretty wild if they actually put out the news without telling Nick himself. This would be a first for the franchise because nothing like this has ever happened before. There have been a few Bachelor babies, but not that were with someone who wasn’t the winner. Fans would much rather see Nick end up having a baby with the girl he picks in the end.

Nick Viall isn’t shy about his life and if a baby was on the way that news would come out, but probably not until the finale or After the Final Rose. It doesn’t sound like there is any reason to think this is true, but the rumors are flying like crazy.

