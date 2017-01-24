‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Danai Gurira Says Finale Is ‘Heartbreak And Hope Rolled Into One’ [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 has not yet aired the second half. However, that hasn’t stopped the cast and crew from talking about the season finale. What is going to happen when the show returns to AMC in a few weeks? With a powerhouse villain like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) back with the group, how will it all end? Recently, Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, teased that the finale is heartbreak and hope all rolled into one.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

The conclusion of the midseason finale had Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) realizing what needed to be done about Negan. Daryl Dixon escaped the Sanctuary and rejoined the group at Hilltop Colony. Moving forward into the second half of Season 7, Alexandria will be planning war, but they needed more people. This will lead them to ask Gregory (Xander Berkeley) of Hilltop Colony and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of The Kingdom to join the fight.

If The Walking Dead follows Robert Kirkman’s comic books, it means it will be a brutal and bloody battle. Even though Rick’s army will win, many lives will be lost. Also, instead of Rick killing Negan on TWD, the supervillain will survive a slash to the neck, but will be captured. It isn’t known if the battle will actually take place in Season 7 or if the remaining episodes will focus on planning the war. However, it sounds like there will be some fighting scenes when the show returns.

What is known about the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7 is that Daryl Dixon will want revenge. This was hinted in a promo clip that was released by AMC. Daryl suggests they blow up the Sanctuary, killing Negan and the Saviors. However, someone brings up the fact that not everyone at the Sanctuary is there by choice.

As TWD fans saw during the first half, there were other prisoners besides Daryl. This seemed to hint that in addition to dealing with Negan, that Rick Grimes and the others may plan to free some of the slaves at the Saviors home base. Viewers witnessed something similar when the group was dealing with David Morrissey’s character, the Governor. Many of the Woodbury residents came to the prison.

She could strike at any time. #TWD is back on February 12. A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, some of the cast and crew spoke about the final episodes of Season 7. It was teased that several communities will be connected, as TWD fans already guessed. For those wondering if the people of Oceanside will be seen again, it was stated that there is “unfinished business.” As fans recall from when Tara heard their story, all of their men and boys were killed by the Saviors. That is what led the group to flee their home and start somewhere new. It is also why they are so suspicious of strangers. Although their motivations are understandable, they didn’t exactly give Tara a warm welcome.

As for how the season will end, the cast sounds excited by it. Andrew Lincoln mentioned that he did “a little jig” when reading the script. Danai Gurira also made a statement about The Walking Dead Season 7 finale.

“It’s a very powerful way to end the season, and a very heart-stopping one at the same time. It’s the heartbreak and the hope all rolled into one episode.”

What do you think of what was teased about Season 7 and the finale? What do you think will happen with Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Negan? Will the storyline follow Robert Kirkman’s comic books or go in a different direction?

The Walking Dead returns with the second half of Season 7 on February 12.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]