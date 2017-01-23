Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: Viral Video Of Awkward Moment At Inauguration Between Donald And Melania Sparks Divorce Rumors

Melania Trump is once again stirring up divorce rumors after video captured an icy exchange between Donald Trump and his First Lady during last weekend inauguration festivities.

The couple has faced intermittent divorce rumors during the campaign, with rumors that Melania Trump’s decision to live in Manhattan’s Trump Tower rather than join her husband at the White House was a major sign of marital tension. The rumors have been based mostly on conjecture, but this weekend they got a bit more substance after a series of awkward moments between the couple caught on camera.

During a prayer service, video captured Donald Trump seemingly scolding his wife, who dropped her smile and instead had a crestfallen look on her face. Video of the exchange has since gone viral, and sparked rumors that Donald and Melania Trump could be heading for divorce.

The video came just days after another awkward exchange was caught when Donald Trump tried to grab his wife’s hand and she appeared to pull away.

a very short story about two people holding hands pic.twitter.com/m2i7pn5a6d — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) January 19, 2017

In still another video, Donald Trump leaned in for a kiss just before his inauguration but Melania seemed to stop short. This one isn’t as clear as the others and could simply be a bit of mistiming from the couple.

In a story that compiled many of these awkward clips, Jezebel speculated that the strange body language between Donald and Melania Trump could be the sign of an impending divorce.

“But there’s more—until Trump, Reagan was the only divorcée to ascend to the presidency. But Trump has never been content to merely follow in someone’s footsteps. Could he be the first president to actually get divorced while in the White House?”

Though there is no solid evidence anywhere that Melania Trump is considering divorce — no sources close to the couple spilling to the media and no signs that she’s in contact with legal representatives to discuss her options — that topic has come up frequently over the past several months.

As Donald Trump stumbled through a series of embarrassing controversies over the course of the summer, much of the attention ended up falling on his wife. The worst moment was likely the release of the now-infamous Access Hollywood video in which Donald Trump appeared to be bragging about sexually assaulting women.

The clip also showed Trump bragging about pursuing a married woman, all while Melania was pregnant with the couple’s son.

Throughout the campaign, Melania Trump remained quietly on the sidelines. While Donald Trump criss-crossed the United States, making two or sometimes three campaign appearances a day, Melania chose to remain in New York and care for the couple’s son.

“[My husband is] on the road a lot and he’s traveling a lot, and he’s not home much, but it’s all about the schedule, it’s all about Barron’s school and homework and after school programs,” Melania Trump told Us Weekly. “So when we are in New York, [our schedule] didn’t change much, and I want to keep it that way because I’m at home raising my child.”

And all of Melania’s statements have been supporting. Even after the release of the Access Hollywood video, she released an official statement expressing disappointment in Donald Trump but ultimately defending him.

So if there is any truth to the rumor that Melania Trump is headed for divorce, neither she nor Donald Trump are letting on much.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images]