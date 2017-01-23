‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reportedly Fakes Scenes: What Is The Story Behind Sabrina The Cow?

The hit show Alaskan Bush People has been accused of faking scenes and lying about things more than once. Now it turns out that the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People might have not really bought the cow Sabrina to join their family and help them to live off the land even more like they made it seem on the show. Radar Online shared the news about what is being said that the family of Alaskan Bush People recently did.

Last week, they bought a cow named Sabrina to use as a milking cow. She was seen on the new episode of Alaskan Bush People, and they all seemed really excited about it. According to a local Washington newspaper, you didn’t get to see the entire story on Alaskan Bush People. Their reports are that they did buy this cow and take her back to their home, but only long enough to film it for the show and then they got rid of her.

According to the report about Alaskan Bush People in the Lynden Tribune, in August, Edelweiss Dairy owner Hans Wolfisberg was first contacted by producers of the show. The report says that they needed a cow and that Hans had one that they could purchase. It goes on to say that after they were done filming that part of Alaskan Bush People they just gave Sabrina away. The report says, “After moving to Alaska, Sabrina would stay with the Brown family for a month while video footage was shot, before being adopted by an Alaskan local to live out the remainder of her life.”

This is not the first time that Alaskan Bush People has been accused of faking scenes and probably won’t be the last either. Once Noah had a girl on the show he was dating. Her name was Karryna, and as the Inquisitr shared at the time, she was also an actress. It turns out that she has been in three movies and they just made it look like things didn’t work out with her and Noah. There were a lot of accusations that they hired her to act on the show and she wasn’t really someone that Noah went on a date with that was interested in him.

As Radar Online shared, the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People actually had to pay a fine of $12K so that they wouldn’t end up going to jail. This was for allegedly faking living in Alaska when they were living somewhere else instead. They were still receiving checks from Alaska for being citizens there during this time as well. Billy and Bam Bam Brown could have actually went to jail for this, but instead, they just had to pay back the money and do some time on house arrest. They were actually very lucky that this was all they had to do. They did pay their fines, but they waited until the last second to do it.

Are you shocked to hear that the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People allegedly didn’t even keep the cow Sabrina after the show was done filming? Do you think that they should fake things like this for great television? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Alaskan Bush People when they air on Wednesdays on Discovery. It will be pretty interesting to see how they explain not having Sabrina the cow anymore or if the Brown family will just act like she is still there and never address it.

[Featured Image By U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images]