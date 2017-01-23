NFL Rumors: Could The Green Bay Packers Target Alshon Jeffery In Free Agency?

The Green Bay Packers once again had one of the NFL’s elite offenses this season, although there were some major struggles at the beginning of the year. Aaron Rodgers is still the league’s best quarterback, while the wide receiving corps of Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and company are one of the league’s best as well.

While they did have a high-powered offense, there is a chance that the Packers could look to improve the offense this offseason. Spending money in free agency hasn’t been a trademark of Green Bay’s offseason over the last 10-15 years, but that may change this year as Rodgers’ career clock continues to tick.

If the Packers do decide to make a move in free agency to drastically improve their offense, it could mean targeting one of the top named receivers on the market.

Cameron DaSilva of Fox Sports mentions that Green Bay could consider signing Alshon Jeffery in free agency. That would be the biggest move the Packers have made in free agency in a long time but would give Rodgers the dynamic deep threat that he has needed over the years. Pairing Jeffery alongside Nelson, Cobb, and Adams would make the Green Bay offense even more dangerous.

Alshon Jeffery among the NFL's best in tight coverage in 2016 #ChicagoBears https://t.co/zbnSWEkQLx pic.twitter.com/hSxqRgy3SC — Bears Report (@bears_fanly) January 18, 2017

Last season with the Chicago Bears, Jeffery had yet another frustrating season. He suffered through some nagging injuries, while also having to play with multiple quarterbacks. Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer, and Matt Barkley are not necessarily the type of quarterbacks that star receivers want to play with either.

Jeffery caught 52 passes to go along with 821 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers aren’t what star receivers normally put up, although the already mentioned factors had a lot to do with the lack of production. Just two short years ago, Jeffery put up monster numbers with 85 receptions for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rodgers is 33-years-old entering the upcoming offseason. He has said multiple times that he has a lot of football left to be played, but Green Bay has to build the best team that they can around him. They cannot continue sitting around hoping that their drafts pan out with a star or two.

At just 26-years-old, Jeffery is entering the prime of his career and will be looking for the best chance to win a Super Bowl. Chicago cannot give him the best chance at a ring. Green Bay, on the other hand, is a piece or two away from another Super Bowl appearance, as they showed this season.

DaSilva also mentioned that Green Bay needs to re-sign Jared Cook this offseason. If the Packers are able to keep their receivers together, re-sign Cook, and sign Jeffery in free agency, the sky is the limit for their offense.

All of that being said, Green Bay will not have an easy time signing Jeffery if they do end up being interested. Jeffery is the best receiver on the open market and will have a long line of teams interested in signing him. He will also cost a lot, which the Packers have not shown a willingness to spend in free agency.

Jeffery may not end up being pursued by the Packers, but it is certainly an intriguing option. Adding him might be the piece that could put Green Bay over the top next season. They need to make an addition or two on the defensive side of the football, but giving Rodgers more weapons is never a bad idea for the Packers.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding the Packers and don’t be surprised if they are linked to Jeffery when free agency opens up.

