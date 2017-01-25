Paris Jackson’s Shocking Interview: Thinks Michael Was ‘Murdered,’ She’s ‘Scared’ For Justin Bieber

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late great Michael Jackson, has just given her first ever in-depth interview to Rolling Stone magazine. To put it mildly, it’s an equal parts raw, heartbreaking, and shocking read.

Although the piece is enthralling in many respects, it also sheds light on how traumatic Paris’ life has been. In 2012, a court agreed Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson and his nephew Tito “TJ” Jackson would be permanent co-guardians of the legend’s three children.

However, after Rolling Stone’s article rolled out on Tuesday, many Twitter users asked where Paris’ guardians were during her troubles?

Here are four standout reveals from the profile.

1: Paris believes her father was “murdered.”

Although Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in her father’s death for using the anesthetic drug propofol in an unprofessional, unprecedented manner, and is referred to by Paris during the interview as “the doctor” in sarcastic air quotes — she believes Michael was murdered at the behest of other parties.

When asked if this really was her belief, she said, “Absolutely. Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that.” She added that “a lot of people” wanted her father dead.

Paris added, “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls**t.”

Of Michael, the 18-year-old recalled, “He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she says. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

The magazine noted that Michael’s ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, told Oprah Winfrey that Michael had said similar to her and that people were after his 50 percent share of the Sony/ATV music-publishing catalog.

Paris, who sees herself as her father’s defender, understandably wants justice for him.

“Of course,” she replied when asked that.

“I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Notably, Sony/ATV-music publishing bought out Jackson’s former 50 percent share last year.

2: Paris has attempted suicide multiple times.

Four years after Michael died, Paris tried to kill herself in June 2913 by slashing her wrist and taking 20 Motrin pills. The-then 15-year-old was, as Rolling Stone put it, “drowning in depression and a drug addiction.”

The attempt became public because she was hospitalized. Remembering her-then emotional and mental state, she recalls, “It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Heartbreakingly, Paris reveals she attempted suicide “multiple times” before her last try.

She told the magazine, “It was just once that it became public.” Due to the hospital’s “three-strike rule,” she had to attend a residential therapy program.

Paris revealed she used to self-harm and cut herself without any of her family knowing. She also managed to hide track marks in her arms caused by drug use. Small wonder that in addition to all this and the context of her father’s untimely death, ongoing cyber-bullying, and the depression and anxiety she deals with, she was also impressionable enough to want to hang out with a suitable crew of kids at the private school she went to after her father’s death, because they were the only people who accepted her.

Paris said, “[There were] a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things.” She adds, “I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do.”

“I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn’t really that nice of a person,” she admits.

3: Paris was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Paris also revealed she was sexually assaulted by a much older “complete stranger” when she was 14.

Declining to go into “too many details,” she added, “it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

4: Michael Jackson’s controversy-strewn past weighs heavily on her.

There are few people in the world who don’t know that Michael was accused of multiple sexual molestation allegations.

After settling at least two cases in the 90’s, Michael was acquitted on every single count of alleged molestation in a separate 2005 trial in a case filed against him in 2004.

Behind the scenes, Paris had a front-row seat on what these accusations did to Michael.

She told Rolling Stone that she was around 9-years-old when she understood that many viewed her father very differently to her.

“My dad would cry to me at night,” she says, reportedly also crying as she spoke.

She added, “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered.”

“To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'” Paris recalls asking.

For their part, Michael’s children have no doubts about their dad’s innocence of child molestation allegations.

Paris says, “Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed.”

She explains, “Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.”

When the interviewer suggested to Paris that sharing her father’s sorrows at that young an age was too much to put on a 9-year-old, she defended her dad.

“He did not bulls**t us,” she says, “You try to give kids the best childhood possible,” before adding, “but you also have to prepare them for the sh***y world.”

5: Paris is adamant that Michael Jackson is her biological father.

As if Paris didn’t have enough to deal with, she has also had to face constant questions about her genetic ties to her father, which goes to very heart of her sense of identity.

Her mother is Debbie Rowe, a white nurse Michael met while she was working for the late icon’s dermatologist, the late Arnold Klein. Michael was black. Results from his autopsy stated that he suffered from vitiligo.

Previously, Klein, and also British actor Mark Lester — who played the lead in the 1968 film Oliver! — suggested that they could be Paris’ biological father.

However, Paris told Rolling Stone that she wanted to address the question in the interview and then never again.

She told the magazine that she is certain that Michael Jackson was her biological dad.

"He is my father," she said. "He will always be my father.

“He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

“I consider myself black,” Paris went on to say, adding that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.'”

“Why would he [Michael lie to me?'” she recalled telling herself.

“So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.'”

While she acknowledged that “most people that don’t know me call me white. I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something,” Paris (accurately) countered that many mixed-race offspring look like her.

She reportedly cited TV actor Wentworth Miller as an example. The light-skinned actor has a black father and white mother, but looks as if he is completely white genetically.

6: Paris says she is “scared” for Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber is a longtime pal of Michael’s children. Paris told the mag that when she saw Justin at one of his “Purpose World Tour” shows he was “tired” and “going through the motions” and that she was “scared” for him.

“AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” she alleges. “They drain them dry and work them to death.”

Paris says during Justin’s Purpose Tour Show she looked at her ticket “saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.”

For his part, TMZ reports Bieber has a good relationship with AEG live and does not feel overworked.

It is no secret that the Jacksons partly blame AEG Live — the second biggest presenter of live music and entertainment events after Live Nation — for allegedly “neglecting” and “overworking” the late King of Pop while he prepared for a run of shows at London’s 02 Center set to take place in 2009-10.

AEG earned big from Michael even after his death by hosting a public memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The company also saved millions by offering souvenir tickets instead of refunds to ticketholders for Michael’s shows. In addition, AEG Live reaped profits from concert rehearsal material footage featuring in the posthumous This Is It movie and licensing of that footage to media outlets.

After Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, Katherine Jackson, filed a wrongful death suit against AEG Live. The trial began April 2, 2011. On October 2, 2013, AEG Live was found not liable in the death of Michael Jackson.

Based on the interview, it’s even more clear that Paris has been through it. Not surprisingly, the brave teenager has a sage take on life after her struggles. “They always say, ‘Time heals.’ But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it,'” she notes.

She continues, “I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

And, for fans of Paris, fear not. After spending junior year at a therapeutic school in Utah — which she says was “great for me. I’m a completely different person” — she is happy and sober.

Currently living in an apartment on the Jackson family estate, and in a seemingly grounded relationship with her drummer boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, hopefully, Paris’ guardians and the people in her life will ensure her well-being is a priority. As seen in the video below, parasitic paparazzi, and no doubt others, have no intention of treating her with compassion.

