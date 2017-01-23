Iggy Azalea Shows Off Bikini Body And New Beau Producer Ljay Currie

Iggy Azalea is stepping out with a new man. The “Fancy” rapper was spotted rocking a barely-there bikini and spending time with music producer LJay Currie in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 21.

According to onlookers who were also at the vacation hotspot, it looks like the two could be more than friends.

“They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday,” one source told Us Weekly. “They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.”

“He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body,” the source continued. “They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.”

On Saturday, Currie took to his Instagram page to show off his chiseled abs and tattooed biceps as the blue water was shown behind him. In the picture, he was seen rocking a pair of black Calvin Klein briefs and white board shorts slung below his hips. The photo was tagged to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Azalea, 26, didn’t take to Instagram to share any bikini pics. But, she did take to the social media app to wish their mutual friend a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can’t believe you’re almost a real grown up now…. aghhhh!” she captioned a photo of herself with Bones.”

Happy Birthday ???? @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now…. aghhhhh! A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

As seen in the photos published in the Daily Mail and TMZ, Iggy-Iggz openly kissed and hugged the artist as she showed off her killer curves. The “Team” rapper left little to the imagination as she rocked a tiny red bikini that showed off her ample behind. Iggy also showed off her tattoos and rocked cornrows in her signature blonde hair. She then left her new boyfriend to take a ride on a jet ski with Chuckie Bones.

The bikini shots come months after the New Classic rapper called her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami “the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to” in an Instagram post from Nov. 26, 2016.

The Australian pop artist has been maintaining a low profile since ending her engagement from Nick Young last summer. Back in June, Iggy shared her side of the story in a series of tweets claiming that the two split after she caught the 31-year-old NBA player cheating inside their home as recorded on their security cameras.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” Azalea tweeted. “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time. People in this world are really f***ed up.”

Happy birthday ???? A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:42am PST

Azalea was previously linked to rapper French Montana back in September shortly after she split from Young. The two seemed to be inseparable in various sightings and on each other’s Instagram pages until she was recently spotted with Currie on her beach vacation.

But, it looks like Iggy is back to work. On Monday, she went back to work on her highly anticipated new album Digital Distortion with The Rascals and Fifth Harmony singer Dinah Jane.

Iggy igggg @thenewclassic ???? A photo posted by Itstherascals (@itstherascals) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

“My album has been finished for months now but of course I have been here doing [X Factor], which is a big task,” she revealed on the Confidential on Nova radio show back in November. “I’m going to put my single out, which has a feature on it, a girl singing with me, so that will be in January. I am really excited!”

In addition, Azalea will be headlining China’s Dragonland Music Festival on Feb. 26 at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]