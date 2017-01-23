‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Homestead Update Launches In Early February On PC, Two Weeks Later On PlayStation 4, Xbox One

When the free Homestead update launches for The Elder Scrolls Online in February, players on all platforms will be able to purchase and customize a variety of homes all over Tamriel. Nearly 40 homes will be available across zones part of the base game when the patch releases and over 2,000 new items will be added that can be placed in player homes.

Details on Homestead including the various locations of homes, the new items dedicated to player housing, and other important facts are listed on The Elder Scrolls Online website. Recently, developers of The Elder Scrolls Online announced the exact launch dates for the Homestead update. The free patch is coming to the PC version of the game on February 6 while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can expect it on February 21 as noted on the game’s latest Homestead post.

When Homestead launches in a few weeks, players will be able to preview and select homes across Tamriel. Three free rooms at inns can be unlocked, one for each faction, by completing a few brief set of quests. Apartments are affordable residences for players looking for discounted accommodations while bigger properties offer much more space. Additional homes can be purchased throughout the world for an increasing cost based on home and lot size. Small homes, for instance, cost much less than the notable homes like manors. As the Inquisitr reported, small homes range from 40,000 gold to 73,000 gold while the massive manor homes cost over 3.7 million gold.

Players can purchase all of the homes available to them with gold if they can afford them and the required achievements are completed. Houses and lots are collected at the account level giving all characters on an account access to them. Homes can be purchased furnished or unfurnished, and both options allow players to customize their lots with items, assistants, target skeletons, and more. Bigger homes allow for more items to be placed and subscribers to The Elder Scrolls Online have double the item limit as well.

All homes are themed around one of the game’s 10 playable races. For instance, the Moonmirth House in Khenarthi’s Roost is a Khajiit dwelling raised on stilts with high-pointed roofs and tents outside while Humblemud is an Argonian house in Bal Foyen which truly lives up to its name. Imperial houses are available; however, only players with access to the Imperial race can purchase those homes. Each race has a small, medium, and large home available in the world, too, giving players of all budgets many options.

Each home is listed in some detail on the tentative patch notes for the Homestead update. These notes are located on the game’s official forums which also include details on housing permissions, furniture, and more. Permissions can be set for each individual, guild-based, or both if players want to allow their guild to their home with the exception of a specific member or members. Visitors can use items in a home while those flagged as Decorators can move objects similar to the way the homeowner can. Players can also choose their primary residence, which can be accessed by those with permissions while the player is offline, and allowed players can travel straight to the homeowner in any home so long as they have permission to be there.

Just steps outside the Baandari Trading Post in Malabal Tor, this quaint Imperial-style house offers comfort & convenience. #Homestead #ESO pic.twitter.com/ii3Km4vWMK — Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 19, 2017

When the free Homestead update launches for The Elder Scrolls Online, each one of the game’s crafting tradeskills will have new furnishing plans to find throughout Tamriel. Once a crafter knows the plan, they can begin processing the new item for their own home or others’ homes. Plans can be found as loot from defeating a foe, inside containers, purchased from merchants, or even pickpocketed. Especially grandiose creations may require knowledge in multiple tradeskills.

All of the Homestead features, Master Crafting Writs, new PvP items, and much more are expected to release in February. All 39 homes can be purchased with gold or Crowns when the update launches, and players of The Elder Scrolls Online can expect a few Crown Store exclusive items and lots in time.

[Image by Bethesda]