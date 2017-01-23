‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Results: Goldberg Returns For Final ‘Raw’ Before ‘Royal Rumble’ [Live Updates]

With just six days until the “Road to WrestleMania” officially begins at WWE’s annual January PPV, the focus of this week’s Monday Night Raw will be Sunday night’s Royal Rumble 2017, including an appearance from Goldberg, the man who practically squashed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in November. Over an hour before WWE Raw began, they announced via Twitter that The Big Show would be joining the Royal Rumble Match. More superstars from the red brand are expected to announce their own entry into the 30-man battle royal tonight. Additionally, champions Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and Rich Swann will likely have some choice words for their challengers this weekend.

NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 23, which airs live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. Will the Royal Rumble 2017 go-home show and an appearance from WCW icon Goldberg be enough to get another win against SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday nights?

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, The Wyatt Family, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and 11 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Fewer matches are generally scheduled for WWE’s annual January PPV, since the Royal Rumble Match can take upwards of 90 minutes, with the lead-in promos and post-match shenanigans. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

[Featured Image by WWE]