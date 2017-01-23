Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Breakup Inspired New Movie

The Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson romance and breakup has inspired the actress’ directorial debut movie. Stewart’s short-film Come Swim, released on January 19, marks an outstanding achievement in the career of the Twilight star.

In her interview with Refinery29, the Clouds of Sils Maria actress opens up about her inspiration behind the film. The Twilight star openly admits that her personal relationships have been a huge admiration behind the movie, not denying the fact that it might have bits of her romance and fallout with Robert Pattinson.

“Oh dude, this movie is like full-frontal heartbreak. I’m definitely not shying away from that, that’s absolutely what it’s about. It’s that first fall to this existential netherworld. You can attack yourself with memories or, depending on perspective, you can take a step back and say, ‘Actually, it wasn’t so bad. That was fun, we did have fun and it was nice.'”

Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson gained a lot of media publicity after their breakup in 2012. The fan-favorite couple had started dating in 2008 during the filming of the first installment of the Twilight franchise.

Stewart was photographed getting affectionate with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. After the incident, the co-stars were said to be in an on and off relationship for a while before they finally called it quits. The two actors publicly accepted breaking up in 2014.

Stewart revealed to Los Angeles Times recently that she had the sketch about the Come Swim storyline since last four years. That is mostly after her breakup with the Remember Me actor. However, the Twilight actress said that she does not wish to relate the movie to only one of her past relationships.

“I don’t want to reduce it to one relationship. Thinking about [this film] for four years.”

Come Swim is an artistic and abstract representation of a heartbroken boy, who plays past conversation with his ex-lover in his head over the 17-minute film. The conversations are rather unimportant about swimming and water but hold deep value to the broken-hearted hero now, who just wishes that he should have appreciated his time with his lover when he had the chance. The 26-year-old actress’ movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

But unlike her movie, Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend has moved on and seen her love life moving forward with Miley Cyrus’ ex Stella Maxwell. Since her heart-breaking relationship with Pattinson, Stewart has been open about her romances. She dated her long-time assistant Alicia Cargile and was seen dating French singer and songwriter Soko.

The Twilight actress’ romance did not halt here and she dated St. Vincent for a short while, with whom she has recently broken up before starting to date Maxwell. The ups and downs of Stewart’s romantic life have been massively covered by paparazzi.

Stewart even managed low profile after her high-profile split with Twilight co-star. Kristen Stewart has time and again accepted to going through depression and anxiety since she and Robert Pattinson has parted ways.

She revealed to Mirror UK in the past that breakup with the Twilight actor was not easy and it’s painful to her still.

“It was incredibly painful. Ugh, fucking kill me.”

However, Pattinson has always maintained a strong face about his breakup with the actress. He said to Esquire UK in an interview that they were young and mistakes happen.

“S–t happens, you know? It’s just young people…it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s–t? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have not come face-to-face since their breakup. The actors have maintained personal and professional distance. In September 2014, Pattinson started dating singer FKA Twigs. The two are known to be going strong, despite rumors.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]