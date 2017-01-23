Watch Oscar Nominations Live Via TV And Online: What Time Are Oscar Nominees Announced? [Video]

Awards season is in full swing and on Jan. 24, 2017, at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, the Academy will announce the Oscar nominees for the 89th show. You can watch the Oscar nominations as they are announced live streaming online in the video player above or through the Facebook page in the link below. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars that will air on ABC, Feb. 26, 2017, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. This is the first time Jimmy Kimmel will host and anticipation is great that he’ll do an excellent job. In addition to watching the 2017 Oscar nominations live streaming online, viewers will be able to watch the Oscars Red Carpet live online as well as the Academy Awards show.

Chris Rock hosted the 88th Oscars that drew plenty of criticism when the nominees were announced and little to none African-Americans or people of minority ethnic groups had been nominated. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite followed the award show from the time the nominees were announced until the award show. All eyes will be focused on the ethnicity and gender of those who will be nominated tomorrow morning. Will the Oscars repeat last year’s disgraceful omission or will there be a variety of people and ethnic groups represented in the nominees? Deadline addressed last year’s controversy in a new article that points out that true film diversity should be more than a black and white issue as there are more than two ethnic groups in films. Do you think that there should be more categories to address each ethnicity? Should there be categories for best African-American actor, best Caucasian actress, best Hispanic actor etc.? How can award shows ensure that everyone is getting fair representation? Here is Deadline‘s article “Oscars are Black and White, But Not Brown.”

Last year, Chris Rock joked that Kevin Hart would assume hosting duties this year, but that wasn’t to be. Jimmy Kimmel has a huge fan base and many people are sharing their excitement on social media networks for his hosting the show.

Once the Oscar nominations are revealed, the real drama begins, as excitement increases for the Oscar’s Red Carpet. Of all the award shows, the Academy Awards are revered as the creme de la creme, and the Red Carpet is often watched with as much enthusiasm as the award show. Celebrities will grace the Red Carpet wearing dazzling, unique and sometimes disastrous designs and everyone loves to watch the glitz and glam. The 89th Oscars will stream the Red Carpet arrivals live on Feb 26, and you’ll be able to watch through Facebook as well. Here is a look back at last year’s Red Carpet arrivals for the 88th Academy Awards.

Those who want to watch the 2017 Oscars nominations live, streaming have several options. The Academy Awards has two sites. The first is Oscars.org and the second is the Oscars Go site through ABC. Both Oscars.org and Oscars Go are going to live stream the announcement. The ABC morning television show Good Morning America will also air the announcement on air. The video above is from PBS News Hour and other broadcast networks will air the announcement. Those who want to ensure they watch the announcement on television should tune into Good Morning America before 8:18 a.m. ET.

Those who want to watch the Oscars on ABC, live streaming in February will find the best way is through the ABC live stream, official apps or through your cable or satellite subscription. You may follow the Academy Awards at their official site and on YouTube, Google Plus, Facebook, and Twitter. You may also follow the Academy Awards at Oscar Go. Check with Oscar Go news for the latest news updates, press announcements and the full list of the 2017 Oscar nominees after the announcement. Following the live stream, we’ll have the on-demand video announcement in the player above. Are you going to watch the Oscars nominations live streaming online or on TV?

