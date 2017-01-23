‘Glitch’ Season 2 News: Episode Titles And New Cast Members Announced

Regardless of whether you got to view Season 1 of Glitch before it was released to the U.S. on Netflix, or not, it has still be a long wait between news on Season 2. However, news of Season 2 episode titles and new cast members have just been released.

Glitch originally premiered in Australia on their ABC network in 2015. Netflix then released the series in 2016, garnering a bigger audience. The six-episode Season 1 focused on the discovery of six people who had previously died, rising from their graves.

For those of you who haven’t seen Glitch yet, the official synopsis for Season 1 is below.

“When Sergeant Hayes is called to Yoorana cemetery in the middle of the night, he makes a discovery that turns his world upside down — six people with no memory of their identities. Who are they and what has happened to them?”

Season 1 of Glitch ended on a cliffhanger and audiences everywhere have been eager to find out news on Season 2. Recently, two episode titles were released via the Glitch Facebook page.

Episode 2 of Season 2 of Glitch is titled “Two Truths” and is written by Louise Fox. Episode 3 of Season 2 of Glitch is ominously titled “Ashes To Ashes” and is written by Giula Sandler. As yet, there seems to be no official title released for Episode 1 of the Second season, although, thanks to the following image released by ABC Australia on Twitter, we do know that Emma Freeman will be directing the first episode.

Along with this news, TV Tonight announced the new cast members who will be joining Glitch for Season 2. Rob Collins (Cleverman, The Wrong Girl), Luke Arnold (INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, Black Sails), and Swedish legend Pernilla August (Star Wars, Fanny & Alexander) have all been confirmed to star in Season 2. Details of the characters they will be playing, however, have not been divulged, other than revealing Rob Collins will play a character called Phil. Glitch‘s Facebook page also released the following still of Rob Collins.

Glitch‘s co-creator and showrunner Louise Fox is excited for viewers to see Season 2.

“We can’t wait for our audience to see where the story goes. We want to deliver on the promise of answers and keep the thrills and spills coming,” she said in a statement.

Series co-creator, Tony Ayres, elaborated further.

“We left our audience with so many questions at the end of the first series. Season 2 is our chance to answer some of these questions, whilst further exploring the confusing, messy and joyous miracle of being given a second chance at life.”

The ABC Head of Scripted Production Sally Riley felt “Glitch really broke the mold for ABC drama.” She further explained that the Australian audience chose to binge watch this new paranormal mystery series on the network’s free to air iView app, indicating they had a hit on their hands. “In 2017 we are going to shock, surprise and thrill fans, both returning and new, with what we have in store for Season 2,” she revealed to TV Tonight.

Currently, Season 2 of Glitch is still filming on location in Melbourne and regional Victoria, Australia until the end of March. While an official release date for Season 2 of Glitch has not yet been made, fans can expect the premiere of Season 2 to air this year.

Glitch stars Patrick Brammall, Rodger Corser, Emma Booth, Emily Barclay, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andrew McFarlane, Daniela Farinacci, Sean Keenan, and Ned Dennehy. Glitch was created by Tony Ayres and Louise Fox.

Season 1 was filmed on location in Mt Alexander and Castlemaine, Australia. Glitch is a collaboration between ABC, Matchbox Pictures (which is a division of NBC Universal International Studios), and in association with Netflix’s original series.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Glitch? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

Season 1 of Glitch on is currently airing worldwide on Netflix.

[Featured Image by ABC]