Is ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Still Engaged? Final Rose Mixup Could Prove ‘Reality Steve’s’ Spoilers Wrong

The Bachelor Nick Viall didn’t find love the first three times he was on TV, but spoilers point to him finding love on the current season of ABC’s popular reality dating show. However, spoilers may be leading fans in the wrong direction — the girl he is rumored to pick may actually be the one that he sent home when the final rose ceremony was filmed back in November.

Right before the season premiere aired in early January, Nick went on a press tour and shared with ET Online that he found love while filming his season. Although he stated that he couldn’t go into detail about his final pick, he made it clear that he had “no regrets” going on TV to find the girl of his dreams.

Fans who have been keeping up with spoilers are convinced that they will see Nick get down on one knee and propose during the finale, but a recent Snapchat video posted by one of this season’s front-runner may indicate that the season didn’t play out exactly as blogger Reality Steve has predicted.

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead]

Reality Steve hasn’t been wrong about the outcome of the show since Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. He got it right with Ben’s season of the Bachelor and correctly spoiled the three engagements on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

So, he’s on a roll right now and although WetPaint has revealed that he didn’t get it right with four other seasons (Desiree Hartsock, Ali Fedotowsky, and both of Brad Womack’s seasons), Steve claims that his sources this season were great and his spoilers for Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony are spot on.

Although ABC‘s preview video (above) shows that there will be plenty of confusion as Nick decides who to give his final rose to, Steve claims that his decision isn’t really as tough as it appears. In a recent blog post on Reality Steve’s website, he said that Nick’s season was the easiest to spoil and his final two girls are Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi.

He goes on to say that Nick got engaged to Vanessa, a special education teacher from Montreal, Canada — but fans who have been following her on Snapchat may now be questioning Steve’s prediction for the final rose ceremony.

Did Nick send Vanessa home and propose to Raven?

Vanessa has been spending a lot of time on social media and during the past few weeks, she has posted quite a few Snapchat videos. While being active on social media is something most Bachelor contestants do, the final two girls usually post photos of friends and family and – at least in past seasons — typically don’t spend time partying with other girls who competed for the leading man’s heart until the finale airs.

Last weekend, Vanessa was all hanging out with several girls from this season including Danielle Maltby, Kristina Shulman, and Taylor Nolan. She also posted some of the photos from her weekend on Twitter and it looked like she was having a great time with some of the girls Nick rejected on the show.

And Raven? She has been much quieter on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts — perhaps she is spending time in one of the private homes that The Bachelor and his final pick are allowed to hide out in while the show airs?

For now, Reality Steve is still confident that Nick picked Vanessa and Raven went home during the final rose ceremony. He also stated in a recent podcast that he believes Nick is still engaged but his sources have told him that things aren’t going so well for the couple.

Fans won’t find out for sure if Reality Steve‘s spoilers are right or wrong until the season finale airs on March 13. If you’re relentless when it comes to figuring out what really happens, following the girls’ social media (find a list here on People) may help you figure out the outcome of Nick’s season — or not.

Watch The Bachelor at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]