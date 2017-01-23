Watch Big Bash League 2017 First Semifinal Live Stream: Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Stars, Start Time, Preview

The 2017 KFC Big Bash League group stage play is concluded, and fans can watch the first semifinal stream live from Perth on Tuesday as the top-of-the-table Scorchers face the fourth-place Melbourne Stars for a berth in Saturday’s final and shot at the coveted BBL championship.

The Stars, who split their eight group stage matches, come into the BBL semifinal hobbling. The squad is missing five regular players to international duty and injury and lost their final two matches after winning four of their first six.

But if they have an advantage, its would be that the first-place Scorchers sat idle for more than a week, playing a match on January 14 — and then not again until January 21. And in that game, they lost — to the Stars. Led by Kevin Pietersen’s 44 not out, the Stars inflicted a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 16 balls remaining on the Perth side, giving skipper David Hussey’s team at least a psychological edge of the Scorchers heading into Tuesday’s playoff matchup.

But in Saturday’s game, the Scorchers sealed their semifinal top seed with a one-sided destruction of the Hobart Hurricanes, winning by seven wickets with 37 balls remaining.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Big Bash League 2017 semifinal, see the information below on this page. First ball in the match is scheduled for 4:40 Western Australia DaylightTime at the WACA — Western Australia Cricket Association Ground — on Tuesday, January 24. That’s 7:40 Australia Eastern Time.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, while in India, that start time will be 2:10 p.m. Cricket fans in the United States can watch the BBL semifinal live stream at 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 12:40 a.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream of the BBL Semifinal in Australia

Australia’s Channel 10 TenPlay service will live stream the Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars semifinal showdown — but only inside of Australia. The live stream will not work in other countries, but fans with an IP address inside of Australia can access the live stream from TenPlay at this link.

Stream the Scorchers vs. Stars Match Live in the U.K.

The 2017 KFC Big Bash League is broadcast on Sky Sports which means that to catch a live stream, fans in the United Kingdown need to be Sky Sports subscribers. If you are one, register for the Sky Go streaming service free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once your registration is finished, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. Now — stream the game. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Watch a Live Stream in India

HotStar Sports streams the entire BBL semifinal match to viewers inside of India. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the words “Big Bash, 1st Semi Final.” Again, HotStar’s live stream is be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans two options to watch the live stream — a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial and requires registration. Or, a free option will stream the match on a five-minute delay but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which can be seen after clicking “live” as described above.

How to Watch the BBL Semifinal Live Stream in the United States

Cricket fans located in the U.S. should sign up for the seven-day free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found by clicking here, to watch a free live stream of the Perth Scorchers facing the Melbourne Stars. A credit card will be required, and a subscription will run $10 per month — but cancellation before the one-week free trial concludes stops charges, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch the third India vs. New Zealand ODI free and legally.

Sling TV offers software for most desktop and laptop computers as well as the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV package is also available on several set-top boxes, including Roku, fourth Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others, allowing cricket fans to watch the 2017 Big Bash League first semifinal on their TV sets. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems click on this link.

Despite their weakened lineup, the Stars remain confident of a semifinal win over the Scorchers.

“I think individually the players will go away and do their own review of themselves and go from there, but I think if we go to Perth and play our best cricket I think we’ll be hard to beat,” said Stars spinner Michael Beer. “Over the years we’ve got a very good record in Perth so that’s something we’ll definitely rest on, but we’ll definitely go out and play with a bit of freedom.”

The second Big Bash league 2017 semifinal pits the Brisbane Heat against the Sydney Sixers Wednesday at the Gabba.

Fans in the United States who don’t want to stay up late — or get up early — to watch the 2017 Big Bash League first semifinal can watch a delayed stream of the game courtesy of NBC Sports Live Extra at this link, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, noon Pacific on Tuesday. NBC Sports Live Extra requires login credentials from a cable or satellite provider, however.

