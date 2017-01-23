Chris Brown Calls Aziz Ansari ‘Aladdin’ After Comparison To Donald Trump

Chris Brown has never demonstrated that he has a great sense of humor, so it wasn’t a shock when he lashed out at comic Aziz Ansari when he used Brown’s name in a joke about Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. But what has caused some people to react was the racist nature of Chris Brown’s reaction. Ansari called President Donald Trump the “Chris Brown” of politics.

Oddly enough, Donald Trump has not lashed out at being compared to Chris Brown, who has had several scrapes with the law and was perhaps best known for beating up Rihanna. After appearances on SNL, Trump has been known to lash out at Alec Baldwin’s impression of him, says the Inquisitr. Following Baldwin’s appearances on SNL, a Twitter battle ensued, with Baldwin and Trump exchanging barbs. The battle was further complicated by Alec Baldwin’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, who is an ardent Trump supporter.

Aziz Ansari Calls Donald Trump The 'Chris Brown Of Politics,' Brown Responds (VIDEO) https://t.co/PBAeMW1THA — 96.5 KISS FM (@965KissFM) January 23, 2017

It’s possible that being insulted by volatile rapper Chris Brown is a right of passage, but Brown perhaps showed that Ansari had a point likening Brown to the thin-skinned Donald Trump, when he reacted badly to a joke, calling Aziz Ansari “Aladdin.” What is even more amusing is that Brown even got Aziz Ansari’s race (or perhaps Aladdin’s race) wrong. So, to blow your mind (and Chris Brown’s), Aladdin is Chinese! So Ansari was born in South Carolina of parents from India, so calling Aziz Aladdin is off the mark.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Did CMA Awards Try To Scrub Dixie Chicks And Beyonce From Social…

Was Kelly Dodd Rebuffed Early For Nasty Racist Comments By Other…

Lindsay Lohan Thrown Out Of New York Bar For Drunken Racist Rant

Melania Trump And Her ‘Glam Team’ Have Takeover Plans To…

“In the earliest written version of the story of Aladdin, the protagonist is a poor boy who is living on the streets in China. He is a native Chinese youth and not an Arabian boy who has somehow ended up in China, although he and everyone else in the story have Arabic names. In some of the more recent renditions of the tale of Aladdin, including the popular animated Disney movie Aladdin released in 1992, there is no reference to Aladdin’s Chinese roots.”

Chris Brown Hurls Racist Insult at Aziz Ansari in Attempt to Prove He's Not Like Donald Trump https://t.co/Fyw29gQGQh @NizalClothing pic.twitter.com/1xJpPLEWdr — NizalClothing (@NizalClothing) January 23, 2017

But now, Chris Brown has revealed his ultimate Achilles heel, which is to liken him to Donald Trump, says PageSix.

“F–K NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D–K!”

But Chris Brown’s racist comment has caused a backlash and has drawn even more attention to Chris Brown’s failings. Ansari really didn’t say anything that bad on SNL that would cause such a visceral response.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people that voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.'”

And Brown didn’t stop there, further fueling the likeness between himself and Trump, but lashing out on Twitter, and then releasing a video rant.

“I can’t f–king catch a break. This n—a said, ‘Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.’ I swear I’m moving, gettin’ the f–k outta here. … Don’t f–kin’ trust what you see. Even salt look like sugar.”

Chris Brown Is Mad That Aziz Ansari Made Fun Of Him On “SNL” https://t.co/79aLtxizdG pic.twitter.com/ZN8lKUMWuZ — Dlisted (@itsdlisted) January 23, 2017

Do you think it’s possible that Christ Brown didn’t understand the comments make by Aziz Ansari on SNL? Does Brown not get that Aladdin isn’t about India? Should Chris Brown just lighten up?

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]