Is Jenelle Evans Engaged? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Shows Off A Ring As She Preps For Baby No. 3

It’s no secret that Jenelle Evans is getting ready to have her third baby. While the Teen Mom 2 star preps for another kid, did her boyfriend, David Eason, pop the big question?

OK Magazine is reporting that Evans just shared a picture of a ring on social media. The ring sparked rumors that the reality star got engaged ahead of the birth of her newest child. Sadly, Evans later confirmed that the ring is actually for her new daughter, Ensley Jolie.

The engagement rumors follow reports that Evans parted ways with the hit reality series. According to The Stir, Evans walked off the set of Teen Mom 2 after producers failed to comply with her demands about their editing process.

Evans was particularly miffed with how MTV portrayed her and Eason on the show. Evans believes that producers intentionally made them look bad while favoring the other cast members on the show.

“In the promos for the show, they always show happy moments for other girls with their kids, but she said if it was a promo involving her it’s all drama and stuff that makes her look bad,” an insider explained.

Things got so bad that Evans reportedly refused to film until the network agreed to change their ways. “She told the producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it,” the source stated.

Evans tactics apparently paid off. The reality star got producers to “delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her.” She also got MTV to show her in a positive light on a few episodes.

Of course, there is still some confusion about Jenelle Evans’ future on the show. Despite the new arrangement, sources revealed that Evans “seemingly quit” and “had a huge fight with the team and told them she is not going to film anything else.”

It’s still unclear whether or not Evans will be a part of the show moving forward. Until more information comes to light, OK Magazine is reporting that Evans is enjoying family time ahead of her upcoming due date. Evans just shared some family photos with Eason and her two sons, Jace and Kaiser.

The family looked more than happy during the outing, though Kaiser made it clear that he isn’t thrilled about welcoming another baby into the house. In one of the videos, Evans asked her youngest if he was excited about having a sister. In reply, Kaiser didn’t look too happy about it!

According to 9 News, Evans should be having the baby this week or the following. The Teen Mom 2 star just had another doctor visit last weekend and took to social media to let fans know how things are progressing.

“Happy and healthy!” Eason wrote alongside a photo. “That’s one BIG belly!” Evans responded. “She’s taking over my body!!!!”

Evans due date is on January 28. This marks her first child with Eason, whom she started dating back in 2015. Evans shared a cute belly bump photo with her and the family at a pumpkin patch in October.

“This man has always put our #FamilyFirst since day one. I’m truly blessed and one very lucky woman to call him mine,” she wrote alongside the image.

She also praised Eason for being a great father figure. “Every family needs a good father to anchor it,” she shared.

Evans first two boys were with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith. She has not commented on her future on the reality show, which is currently in production.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2017.

[Featured Image Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]