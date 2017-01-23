‘Honey Boo Boo’ News: Sugar Bear Ties The Knot Again, Get The Details

The news is out and Sugar Bear of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo got married again, but not to Mama June. It turns out that he has moved on from her and married a woman that he met on social media. Radar Online shared the details about Sugar Bear’s wedding and his new wife. He is now married to Jennifer Lamb, and the two were together a bit over a year before getting married. No pictures from their big day have been released yet, but you have to wonder if he went with the camo theme once again that he had for his wedding to Mama June.

Sugar Bear met her over Facebook about a year ago right before they started dating. The couple hasn’t gone public together yet, but the fans would love to see them. Jennifer is a divorced mom and lived about an hour and a half from Sugar Bear in Dearing. She actually moved in with him not long after they started dating. Sugar Bear and Jennifer have been together ever since. All of the girls have met her including the ones that are not Sugar Bear’s biological daughters. He is like a father to them.

After experimenting with men, Honey Boo Boo's dad Sugar Bear married a woman. And it ain't Mama June https://t.co/9TqxZxyL9i — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) January 23, 2017

A source told Radar Online that Sugar Bear and Jennifer have signed a contract with a network for a show. More than likely they have already been filming, but nothing has been revealed yet. The fans really want to know details and get to know her more, but it sounds like they are saving that all for the television.

Radar Online shared a few details about the big wedding that happened this weekend. So far, nobody knows if Alaina was there for his day, but hopefully, she was able to attend. So far, the details aren’t coming out about the wedding. It sounds like they are trying to keep it quiet until the reality show airs. The thing is nobody knows what network they are working with or anything. Sugar Bear was on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with Mama June, and they weren’t able to work things out.

The last show they did was on WE, and this network actually picked up a show about Mama June recently. Starcasm shared that her new show will be called From Not to Hot. She has lost a ton of weight and is about to show it off. So far, Mama June has been able to keep from being photographed, and her reveal being spoiled. On the preview, she says “I’m a mama, a grandmama, and a BIG reality star — and now I’m ready for a BIG change. It’s time to say goodbye to bad men and junk food, [say] hello to a whole new me, because when they see what I look like now, they’re not going to believe their eyes!”

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad, Sugar Bear, Marries Girlfriend 1 Year After Mama June Split https://t.co/VFWcLz66G6 — Enoch Jeremiah (@EnochJeremiah7) January 23, 2017

This makes everyone wonder if Sugar Bear’s new show could be on WE as well or if it could be something that TLC picked up, which is the channel that their show used to be on. Hopefully, more information will come out very soon about what is going on with Sugar Bear and his new wife with their series.

Are you shocked to hear that Sugar Bear already got married to someone new? Would you watch a television show with him on it? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts. Hopefully, news will come out about his show soon, and in the meantime, you can watch Mama June on her new show on WE.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]