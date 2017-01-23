‘Vikings’ Season 4, Episode 18: Is Earl Jorgensen Princess Ellisif’s Husband? What Does This Mean For King Harald Finehair?

When a human sacrifice was made in Episode 18 of History’s Vikings Season 4, viewers were left wondering who was sacrificed and what impact this death will make on some of the characters in Kattegat. So, who was the person sacrificed?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 18 (entitled “Revenge”), of Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4 saw Earl Jorgensen sacrificed to the gods in the hope that it would bring luck to the Great Heathen Army’s revenge attack on England. Earl Jorgensen (Jack Nolan) was first seen in Episode 17 of Vikings Season 4 when he introduced himself to Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and presented her with a sword as a gift. But, before viewers could even get to know the earl, he had offered himself up as a human sacrifice in the very next episode.

Episode 18 of Vikings also saw Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) meet up with the woman who inspired him to become the king of all Norway, Princess Ellisif (Sophie Vavasseur). Harald was already a king when he proposed to Ellisif, but she encouraged him to set out and become the king of all Norway before she would marry him.

However, Episode 18 of Vikings sees Harald find out that not only did Ellisif get married while he was gone, but that she has married an earl.

“Is he a king?” Harald Finehair asks.

“No, he’s an earl in Denmark,” Ellisif replies.

“An earl? But I was already a king and I was not good enough for you.”

Harald was notably upset, nearly stabbing Ellisif in the process. Finehair really does love Ellisif so he lets her live, even if viewers suspect she sent him away on an impossible task because she never really loved him at all.

Ellisif’s husband is never named specifically in this episode, beyond him being called an earl in Denmark. Later in the episode, though, Earl Jorgensen is sacrificed to the gods and many viewers suspected this earl was Ellisif’s husband. If this was the case, it suddenly put Ellisif back into the marriage market and King Harald Finehair would be able to continue in his pursuit of being the king of all Norway in order to marry her — regardless of whether she really wanted to or not. It also seemed plausible Harald may have had a hand in suggesting to Lagertha who would make a good sacrifice to the gods. If this were the case, it meant he basically got Earl Jorgensen killed so he could move in on his wife, Ellisif.

However, Episode 17 of Vikings Season 4 saw Earl Jorgensen introducing himself as an earl in Sweden, not Norway. This means Ellisif’s husband is still alive and Harald still has competition in regard to the woman he loves. Also, the brief moments when viewers got to see Ellisif’s husband, he is shown with a beard, whereas Earl Jorgensen is fairly clean shaven.

So, what will Harald do now that he knows Princess Ellisif is married? Will he still continue his pursuit to become the king of all Norway now Ellisif has, effectively, rejected him? Only by tuning into future episodes of Vikings will reveal the answer. Although, for history buffs, the sagas about the Vikings do reveal what King Harald Finehair achieves in regard to this great task.

Do you think Harald Finehair will still try to become the king of all Norway in History Channel’s Vikings Season 4? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 19 on Wednesday, January 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

According to History Channel’s schedule, Episode 19 of Vikings will be titled “On The Eve.” The synopsis for this episode as follows.

“The Viking army causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf plan the defense of the realm.”

[Featured Image by Bernard Walsh/History Channel]