Bella Thorne Glitzes Up For Women’s March, Flirts With DJ Zedd On Twitter

Bella Thorne’s Twitter activity has been making headlines once again. While the 19-year-old actress and singer participated in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, along with various other Hollywood personalities, certain celebrity news outlets were making a big hubbub over Bella’s Twitter flirting with DJ Zedd.

Thorne apparently went the glam route for her participation in Saturday’s worldwide protests, getting all glittered up for her part in the 2017 Women’s March that took place in Washington, D.C. According to reports, Bella flew out to the nation’s capital this weekend specifically to show her solidarity with the grassroots protest movement.

Bella even penned an internet essay ahead of the women’s march, dropping the inspirational message online for Inauguration Day. Reportedly, Thorne then donned some very eye-catching glitter makeup when marching in Washington on Saturday. The previous day, Bella sent the flirtatious tweet to Zedd, complimenting his cooking. Check out Thorne’s essay at the link below.

As reported by Just Jared, Bella Thorne’s Twitter kept her 6 million followers abreast of the situation in Washington. When an influx of peaceful protesters caused the march to come to a standstill in the Federal City, Bella updated her Twitter fans with news of the astounding support shown by the large number of fellow demonstrators.

“I guess around 750,000 people showed up! So we can’t march, which sucks, but it’s kinda cool so many people are here showing support.”

Thorne’s numbers may have been off, but her infectious vigor for the protests surely entertained her many Twitter devotees. According to the New York Times, the actual attendance record for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington totaled an estimated 470,000 participants. Still, it dwarfed the number of onlookers who came to witness President Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“[C]rowd scientists… analyzed photographs and video taken of the National Mall and vicinity and estimated that there were about 160,000 people in those areas in the hour leading up to Mr. Trump’s speech Friday.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Thorne makes no bones about coming to terms with her sexuality. In August, she came out as bisexual, subsequently taking to Twitter to defend her sexual status. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped the actress’ steady stream of boyfriends. In the past few years, Thorne has reportedly entertained relationships with singer Charlie Puth, English actor Gregg Sulkin, and Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey.

However, a new man seems to have captured Bella’s attention online. In a recent update from Cosmopolitan, the contemporary women’s mag reports that Thorne tweeted Zedd, a German DJ and music producer, proclaiming her admiration for his cooking on Snapchat. Check out Bella’s flirtatious tweet to Zedd below.

Like why are you so good at cooking on snapchat. Damn @Zedd ???? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 19, 2017

Do you think Bella and Zedd will hook up? It’s certainly no surprise that Thorne has left a line of ex-boyfriends in her wake. As she describes in the below Entertainment Tonight video, her dating life in Hollywood has been “the worst thing.” In the clip, she calls out the celebrity media machine for jumping to conclusions about her flings.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s participation in the Women’s March on Washington? Have you been following the actress on Twitter or Snapchat? Did you participate in a women’s march in your area on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s latest Twitter flirtation with Zedd in the comments section below.

Read Bella Thorne’s essay at Refinery29 here.

