Jasmine Washington: Kirk Frost’s New Baby Mama A ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 6 Shocker?

Kirk Frost is caught up in yet another cheating scandal and this time, it looks like he made a baby. The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star was outed just a few days ago for fathering a new child but not with his wife Rasheeda. It turns out that Jasmine Washington is Kirk Frost’s baby mama and she wants the reality TV star to start paying child support according to Bossip.

Jasmine Washington is claiming that she was Kirk Frost’s side chick for more than a year. While they were together, Jasmine claims that Kirk encouraged her to quit working. He gave her a monthly allowance and even gave her a new car to drive so that she would stay with him according to the child support documents filed in court. During that time, she got pregnant and now she has a 6-month-old son.

Everything was going well for Jasmine and Kirk until October when she claims she broke up with the married Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star. At that point, Jasmine said that Kirk stopped her monthly allowance and even took back the car that he gave her. Now she’s mad and she wants Rasheeda’s husband to start supporting their son.

According to the legal paperwork filed by Jasmine Washington, Kirk Frost is denying paternity of their son Kannon Mekhi Washington. Now Jasmine wants Kirk to take a paternity test to prove that he is the father of the 6-month-old little boy and when it comes back to prove he is the father, she wants him to pay her a hefty chunk of child support. Jasmine also wants Kirk to pick up the tab for her legal fees since she’s still without an income after leaving her job to be his mistress.

Jasmine says in the complaint that due to Kirk cutting her off, she has no income at all and is suddenly left to support baby Kannon all by herself. She is asking for $2,500 per month in child support, alleging that Kirk Frost makes $10,000 per month.

This isn’t the first time that Kirk Frost has been accused of cheating on Rasheeda. It was highlighted on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta a few seasons back and it looks like the storyline may be getting a repeat in Season 6. As the Inquisitr reported last month, Kirk Frost’s baby mama drama is set to unfold on the upcoming season.

Apparently, Jasmine Washington is pretty mad that Kirk is denying their son at this point. She wants Kirk to pay up and if he doesn’t, there’s a pretty good chance she’s going to start spilling more tea about their affair.

So far, Rasheeda hasn’t said anything about the latest Kirk Frost cheating scandal. Considering that she just went through this with him a few seasons ago, news of Jasmine Washington’s child support request probably isn’t a shocker but it definitely isn’t going to help strengthen their marriage.

Now fans are wondering if Rasheeda will stand by her man again or if she’s had enough of Kirk Frost’s cheating ways and is ready to send him packing. We already know what her mom is going to do and let’s just say that Kirk better hide his motorcycle and probably everything else he owns because mama Shirleen is going to be really, really mad.

So much for Kirk and Rasheeda getting booted from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta for lack of a storyline. Aside from Joseline Hernandez, they have the hottest potential for drama in Season 6. Do you think Rasheeda should go ahead and leave Kirk after learning that he possibly has a child with Jasmine Washington?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]