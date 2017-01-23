Cyndi Lauper And Rod Stewart Hit The Road Together – Summer Concert Dates Announced

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are the latest 80s icons to return to the limelight with new albums and new tours. Even more enticing, those who are interested in Lauper and Stewart will be able to see them together, because the two artists are touring on one ticket. The official websites for Cyndi and Rod both announced the news of the joint tour, which is to kick off in the summer. While both artists will undoubtedly play their classic hits, Lauper and Stewart have recently released new albums with fresh songs in the past 18 months, so the tour will also showcase their new music.

Cyndi Lauper’s Road Trip Never Stops

Even before Cyndi Lauper shares the stage with Rod Stewart, News reports that Lauper will be touring with Debbie Harry and Blondie, which is significant because it will place Lauper and Blondie on the same bill for the first time. Ms. Harry acknowledges the tremendous support both Lauper and herself have received from Australian fans in announcing that the double header would tour solely in Australia.

“I’m so excited to work with Blondie,” Ms. Lauper said.

“I’ve toured with Debbie, but never Blondie. Debbie is and was always a trailblazer. She made the trail for us to follow her. It lead the way for me and many others to come. To tour with Blondie in Australia for me is awesome, it’s such an honour to work with Blondie.”

The brief tour will be organized around the A Day on the Green outdoor festival, but also has dates added for indoor shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Blondie/Cyndi Lauper Concert Dates:

April 1 – Hunter Valley @ Bimbadgen

April 2 – Mt. Cotton @ Sirromet Wines

April 8 – Yarra Valley @ Rochford Wines

April 9 – McLaren Vale @ Leconfield Wines

April 12 – Perth @ Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Rod Stewart And Cyndi Lauper Share The Stage And New Music

Rolling Stone announced that Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart will kick off their summer tour in Hollywood, Florida, during the first week of July, and will close out their trip around the U.S. in Houston, Texas in August.

Promoting the tour, both Stewart and Lauper revealed they are each working on new music currently, in addition to recently released albums, which are available. For Rod, his most recent album, Another Country, hit the market in 2015. Mr. Stewart wrote most of the songs on Another Country and co-wrote the rest, so his influence is heavily experienced in the new music.

Cyndi Lauper’s latest release is a bit more recent with a 2016 release date. Detour is Lauper’s eleventh studio album, though, far from her 80s pop/rock style, this album was recorded in Nashville and consists of music solely devoted to the country music genre. For Detour, Cyndi invited guests Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to provide additional vocals.

Cyndi Lauper / Rod Stewart Concert Dates:

July 6 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

July 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 9 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Bangor, ME @ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 29 – Rochester, NY @ CMAC PAC

August 1 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

August 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 5 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 11 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater

August 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Tickets for the Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart tour will go on sale on January 27 through Live Nation.

Early pre-sale tickets are available to Citi cardmembers as early as Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

[Featured Images: Cyndi Lauper by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Rod Stewart by David Parker/Getty Images]