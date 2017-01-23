One Direction Net Worth, Big Houses, And Fast Cars: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Enjoy Fantastic Lifestyle

One Direction has been extremely profitable for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. Together Styles, Malik, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson have made a spot for themselves in music history and their fame and their fortune are still growing.

One Direction Money

Last year One Direction’s net worth was estimated at just under $400 million dollars collectively according to Money Nation. By now it likely exceeds that figure. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, together with Zayn Malik, are doing exceptionally well and are among the most highly paid celebrities in the UK, and perhaps the world.

One Direction earned a total of $820 million from 2011 through 2015. The concert profits were $544 million, and $135 million from merchandise according to Money Nation. UK Taxes, however, have collected $367 million. At least $82 million went to expenses. The money is kept in a common fund and each member receives a salary of $33 million per year.

Yes, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan get $33 million to spend as they please. Zayn Malik used to get that as well. He’s still collecting his share of the royalties from album sales even now.

One Direction could be even more profitable for the boys individually in 2017, as their solo albums take off and then, of course, the reunion tour will start at some point.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are fairly free with their salaries, making wise real estate investments in multimillion dollar homes, and buying awesome collectible cars. Zayn Malik is amazingly thrifty and savvy with a real eye for a good deal.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all bought amazing homes for themselves. Their homes and cars can be seen in the videos above.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, as well as Zayn Malik, have an eye for quality, in clothing, homes, and cars. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik are known for their sense of style, and Zayn is currently designing a clothing line, Zayn x Versus.

Harry Styles leads the pack for expensive purchases, like homes, and a collection of cars and designer clothing. Still, the Gazette Review says that Harry’s net worth is about $50 million dollars.

Liam Payne probably has the most expensive and elegant car, and his home is also among the most impressive. Niall Horan has been more modest in his buying than some of his bandmates, but Niall Horan’s purchases, especially his Hollywood home are just unique and very interesting.

Zayn Malik’s knack for thrift is often apparent. Zayn Malik has some really cool things, but he didn’t pay as much for them.

One Direction Cars

Harry Styles owns an Audi R8 Coupe worth about £100,000, a classic Mercedes Benz convertible worth about $60,000, and perhaps coolest of all a Ferrari California Convertible, he paid $195,000 for. Harry Styles most often drives the Ferrari around Hollywood. That’s not all, though. Harry Styles has a whole collection of cars as seen in the Harry Styles Car Collection 2016 video below.

Zayn Malik is a bit more thrifty, with an eye for a bargain. Zayn Malik recently bought a Bentley Continental GT for only £31,000, but according to List Hogs, it’s worth many times that amount. Malik isn’t afraid to spend money, but Zayn isn’t about to overpay.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan like their cars and so does Zayn Malik, but Harry Styles seems to love collecting them more than the rest. Liam Payne, both in houses and in cars tends to prefer quality to quantity. His Lamborghini Aventador is simply amazing.

One Direction singer Liam Payne certainly spared no expense when he purchased his Lamborghini Aventador. The car features a lot of custom features as well, including select alloy wheels, and onboard Wi-Fi. It is estimated that Liam paid £260,000 pounds. For the Lamborghini, which is capable of speed around 217 mph. Let’s hope that our sensible Liam Payne doesn’t try that, though.

Louis Tomlinson has a preference for the Porsche Boxter they cost about $55,000. Louis Tomlinson likes the cars so much he sold his old one to a fan and apparently bought a new one, but he also likes Mercedes according to Sugar Scape.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne obviously appreciate fine automobiles. Zayn Malik has a car trader’s eye for a great car at a good price, while Niall Horan is a bit less interested in acquiring a stable of automotive wonders.

One Direction’s Niall Horan only got his drivers license in 2013. Horan then purchased a £70,000 Range Rover, according to The Mirror. Harry Styles has one very much like it.

One Direction Homes

Harry Styles moved into a new home last year. The 4,100 square foot home with views overlooking Sunset Strip, set Harry back $6.8 million. Harry Styles new house features modern architecture, a huge gourmet kitchen, a home gym, it’s own library and a home theater.

One Direction superstar Harry Styles sold his old Beverly Hills home when he purchased this one. Harry also owns a mansion in North West London. Styles’ London home is very quaint and traditional in sharp contrast to his West Coast home.

Zayn Malik may have splurged a bit on his Hertfordshire home, with its five bedrooms and four baths, but Zayn Malik certainly got a whole lot of house even so. Zayn Malik’s home features a spiral wine cellar, a huge pool, a steam room and a jacuzzi. The property is surrounded by a high wall to keep out prying eyes.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is the proud owner of a Victorian style North London mansion. It is a proud home, on a house proud street. Louis Tomlinson paid 2.25 million for the home, but it is just one of his homes. Louis Tomlinson also owns a very fine modern house in California and bought Briana Jungwirth and Freddie a house as well.

Liam Payne’s Surrey Home is certainly a fine one. It is a huge favorite of Cheryl Cole who likes to stay there even in Liam Payne’s absence. The stately three-story mansion features its own tennis courts, a huge wine cellar, a cinema and a ballet studio. How fun for Cheryl and Liam.

One Direction singer Niall Horan’s house was a bargain at any price because it included a free ghost. How exciting! Read more in Inquisitr.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Niall Horan Of One Direction Renovates His $4 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion: It Has An Interesting History, And Some Say It’s Haunted

Niall Horan Owns A Haunted House: Could Harry Styles Be His Ghostbuster?

One Direction Couple Quarrels: Liam Payne And Cheryl, Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner, Plus Louis Tomlinson’s Breakup With Danielle Campbell

One Direction And Zayn Malik Together Again? Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne On Board, But What Of Harry Styles And Niall Horan [Opinion]

One Direction 2017: A Little Friendly Competition Between Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson? [Photos]

One Direction’s Workout And Washboard Abs: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan

One Direction Babies: Soon Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Will Have A Child And Louis Tomlinson Shows Off Freddie

One Direction Band Chemistry: Why Harry Styles Needs Zayn Malik, Even If He Has Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

One Direction And Zayn Malik: 2017 Predictions For Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, And Liam Payne Plus Z

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Zayn Malik: Why Solo Work Doesn’t Mean The Band Is Breaking Up

One Direction Still Very Much Together: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, And Louis Tomlinson In Contact

One Direction Expectations For 2017: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Zayn Malik Timetable

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former member Zayn Malik live fabulous lifestyles, with fast cars, beautiful homes and in most cases stunning girlfriends as well. Finally, during hiatus, they took the time to truly enjoy the fruits of their labors.

One Direction has worked hard these past five years and felt they had earned a well-deserved break to enjoy family, friends and of course their toys. It is exciting to learn that they are enjoying their digs.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have only just begun their careers, so watch for their solo albums and One Direction reunion soon.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]